7 Stations from Banja Luka

Big Radio 2
Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Traditional, Pop, World
Big Radio 1
Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Pop
Big Radio Balade
Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Ballads
Big Radio 3
Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina / House, Pop, R'n'B
Big Radio 4 Domacica
Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Traditional, Pop
Big Radio Rock
Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Rock
Hey Joe Radio
Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Rock, Blues, Soul, Funk