10 Stations from Bangalore

AIR FM Rainbow Bengaluru
Bangalore, India / World, Pop
AIR Amruthavarshini Bengaluru
Bangalore, India / World
Radio City Kannada
Bangalore, India / Oriental
AIR Vividh Bharati Bengaluru
Bangalore, India / World
AIR Raagam Bengaluru
Bangalore, India / World
myopusradio.com - Cassette Player
Bangalore, India / 70s, 80s, Oldies
myopusradio.com - The C Train
Bangalore, India / Pop, Jazz, Soul, World
myopusradio.com - Platform
Bangalore, India / Pop, Electro, Rock
myopusradio.com - Platform 1
Bangalore, India / Pop, Rock, World
myopusradio.com - Platform 2
Bangalore, India / Metal, Rock