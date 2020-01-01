Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

WGVU - Real Oldies 1480 AM
Kentwood MI, USA / Oldies
Radio EINS Coburg
Coburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies
Argentine Tango Radio
Budapest, Hungary / Latin, Oldies, Hits
Radio Emotion
Nice, France / Chanson, Pop, Oldies
WIZZ Radio AM 1520
Greenfield, USA / Oldies
RTÉ Gold
Dublin, Ireland / Oldies, Hits
Oldies Rádio 103.7
Prague, Czech Republic / Oldies
Hitradio Ohr
Offenburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies
KCOW - Your Oldies Station 1400 AM
Alliance NE, USA / Oldies
Románticas del Ayer
Lima, Peru / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Ballads
Oldies
Hamburg, Germany / Oldies
Vinyl 107
Stockholm, Sweden / Oldies
Radio Siebenbuergen
Ulm, Germany / Traditional, Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
Iskelmä Aikakone
Helsinki, Finland / Hits, Oldies
Radio Northsea International
London, United Kingdom / Oldies
SR 3 Saarlandwelle
Saarbrücken, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Left Coast 70's (Soma FM)
San Francisco, USA / Oldies, 70s
WROR 105.7
Boston, USA / Hits, Oldies, Pop
Radio Melody
St. Gallen, Switzerland / Oldies, Schlager
SWR4 Mannheim
Mannheim, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Harmony Radio Belgium
Waterloo, Belgium / Chanson, Oldies
Radio Bonheur
Guingamp, France / Oldies, Chanson
WRQN 93.5 - WRQN
Toledo, USA / Oldies
SWR4 Heilbronn
Heilbronn, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radio Chemnitz
Chemnitz, Germany / Hits, Pop, Oldies
Cleansing 70's
Salt Lake City UT, USA / Oldies, 70s, Pop, Rock
BigR - Classic RnB
Bothell, USA / R'n'B, Oldies
WLDE - Fun 101.7 FM
Fort Wayne IN, USA / Oldies
radio SAW 80er
Magdeburg, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Hits
MDR SACHSEN Chemnitz
Chemnitz, Germany / Oldies, Pop
The Jonathan Channel
New York City, USA / Oldies, Top 40 & Charts
Nostalgie 105.2 FM Belgrad
Belgrade, Serbia / Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies
The Voice of Peace Classic
Israel / Hits, Oldies, Pop
1A 80er Hits
Germany / 80s, Pop, Oldies, Hits
Radio Caroline 319 Gold - Radio Monique 963 Gold
Breskens, Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Radio Nostalgia
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Oldies
WVLT - Cruisin‘ 92.1 FM
Vineland, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies
Softnezee
Victoria, Australia / Oldies, Rock'n'Roll
P9 Retro
Lillehammer, Norway / Oldies
WAUH 102.3 FM - The Bug Retro Radio
Wautoma WI, USA / Oldies
ANTENNE VORARLBERG Oldies but Goldies
Schwarzach, Austria / Hits, Oldies
Radio Paradiso - Die Küste und Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies, 80s
MDR SACHSEN Dresden
Dresden, Germany / Oldies, Pop
OpenFM - Ballady Wszech Czasów
Warsaw, Poland / Oldies, Ballads
Bel'Radio Guadeloupe
Pointe-à-Pitre, DOM-TOM / Oldies, Salsa, Zouk and Tropical
Sky Radio Hits
Naarden, Netherlands / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Radio Continu
Tweede Exloërmond, Netherlands / Oldies, Schlager, World
Radio Regenbogen - Oldies
Mannheim, Germany / Oldies
SWR4 Koblenz
Koblenz, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
181.fm - Christmas Classics
Waynesboro, USA / Oldies

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.