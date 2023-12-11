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SportMajor League Soccer (MLS)Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake

Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake

Major League Soccer (MLS) -

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On the radio:
WHB - Sports Radio 810 AM
vs

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On the radio:
ESPN 700 & 92.1 FM

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

Major League Soccer (MLS): Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in live stream. The match Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake will start on October 18, 2026 at 2:30 AM.

Major League Soccer (MLS): Join in live with these radio stations

Real Salt Lake

ESPN 700 & 92.1 FM
ESPN 700 & 92.1 FM
KMBG - Latino 106.3 FM
KMBG - Latino 106.3 FM
Major League Soccer (MLS): More radio live streams of the matchday
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