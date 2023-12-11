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SportMajor League Soccer (MLS)Minnesota United vs. St.Louis City

Minnesota United vs. St.Louis City

Major League Soccer (MLS) -

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On the radio:
KPLO-FM 94 Country
vs

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On the radio:
KMOX - NewsRadio 1120 AM

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

Major League Soccer (MLS): Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in live stream. The match Minnesota United vs St.Louis City will start on October 17, 2026 at 10:30 PM.

Major League Soccer (MLS): Join in live with these radio stations

St.Louis City

KMOX - NewsRadio 1120 AM
KMOX - NewsRadio 1120 AM
WXOS ESPN 101.1 FM
WXOS ESPN 101.1 FM
Major League Soccer (MLS): More radio live streams of the matchday
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