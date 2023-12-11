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SportMajor League Soccer (MLS)Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United

Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United

Major League Soccer (MLS) -

-

On the radio:
Altitude Sports Radio
vs

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On the radio:
KPLO-FM 94 Country

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

Major League Soccer (MLS): Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in live stream. The match Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United will start on October 15, 2026 at 3:30 AM.

Major League Soccer (MLS): Join in live with these radio stations

Colorado Rapids

Altitude Sports Radio
Altitude Sports Radio

Minnesota United

KPLO-FM 94 Country
KPLO-FM 94 Country
WREY 94.9 El Rey
WREY 94.9 El Rey
KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3
KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3
Major League Soccer (MLS): More radio live streams of the matchday
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