Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC
Major League Soccer (MLS) -
Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.to the fan radios
Major League Soccer (MLS): Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today
Listen to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in live stream. The match Chicago Fire vs New York City FC will start on October 10, 2026 at 8:30 PM.
Major League Soccer (MLS): Join in live with these radio stations
Major League Soccer (MLS): More radio live streams of the matchday