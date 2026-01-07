"What's it like to work just one day a week?" While many pastors find themselves on the receiving end of such questions, the reality is that as Gospel workers, pastors know their jobs are never really finished. As Alistair Begg notes, Paul's instructions to his protégé Timothy make clear that the church is always in need of pastors who will study God's Word diligently so they can remind their congregations of the essentials of the faith and present themselves to God as ones approved.