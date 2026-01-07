Pastoral Responsibilities
1/06/2026 | 25 mins.
"What's it like to work just one day a week?" While many pastors find themselves on the receiving end of such questions, the reality is that as Gospel workers, pastors know their jobs are never really finished. As Alistair Begg notes, Paul's instructions to his protégé Timothy make clear that the church is always in need of pastors who will study God's Word diligently so they can remind their congregations of the essentials of the faith and present themselves to God as ones approved.
Jan. 5, 2026: Remembering and Keeping
1/05/2026 | 50 mins.
“A Beautiful Thing”
11/17/2025 | 32 mins.
In Mark 14, we read that as the time for Jesus' crucifixion drew near, a woman came to Him and anointed His head with an alabaster flask of precious oil. While this heartfelt act of worship provoked the disciples' disapproval, Jesus celebrated her for doing "a beautiful thing." Alistair Begg surveys the woman's action, the disciples' reaction, and Jesus' commendation, helping us to see that the only true pathway to lasting honor is to honor Christ.
The Man on the Middle Cross (Interview)
11/02/2025 | 28 mins.
On the verge of the release of his new book The Man on the Middle Cross, Alistair Begg sat down with Jonathan Carswell, CEO of publisher 10ofThose, to talk about the viral sermon clip that inspired it and how he hopes it can help the church evangelize the lost. Join Alistair and Jonathan as they cover where the book's central illustration came from, why it focuses on the biblical stories it does, and Alistair's hopes for how God might use it.
Regarding Jealousy
11/01/2025 | 35 mins.
The sin of jealousy is often tolerated in Christian circles—but our lenience doesn't make it any less serious. The Bible is clear: Jealousy is a grave matter. In this talk to seminary students, Alistair Begg surveys jealousy's characteristics, consequences, and cure, reminding us that, as with all sin, the key to victory lies in acknowledging our transgression before God and keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus.
Truth For Life - Alistair Begg