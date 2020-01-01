Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Top 80 FM
Lisbon, Portugal / Oldies
memoryradio 1
Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Cristal Classic FM 101.3
Rosario, Argentina / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
Rentnerradio
Germany / Oldies, Hits, 70s
Nostalgie Belgique 60
Brussels, Belgium / Oldies
WDJO - Oldies 1480 AM
Cincinnati, USA / Oldies
California-101
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Oldies, Rock
The Mix Radio 80's
London, United Kingdom / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio Plus
Liège, Belgium / Oldies, Funk, Soul, Chanson
oldiemania
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Rock'n'Roll
KSVB 94.1 FM
Big Bear City CA, USA / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio Scoop - 100% Années 80
Paris, France / 80s, Oldies
Radio Back in Time
Coesfeld, Germany / 70s, 80s, Rock, Oldies
SWR4 Karlsruhe
Karlsruhe, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Pinguin Classics
Hilversum, Netherlands / Oldies
North Pole Radio
New Ulm MN, USA / Oldies, Easy Listening
Radio Nova
Helsinki, Finland / Oldies
unserRadio Passau
Passau, Germany / Hits, Oldies, Pop
bluesfan
Constance, Germany / Blues, Oldies, Rock
Big FM 89.9 Costa Blanca
Alicante, Spain / Oldies, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
melo radio Katowice
Katowice, Poland / Oldies
Retro Bollywood
London, India / Film & Musical, Oldies, 80s, 90s
VOCM K-Rock 97.5 FM
St. John's, Canada / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Oldies, Metal
Radio KLFM 96.5 & 106.3 FM
Bendigo, Australia / Oldies, Classic Rock
Cleansing 60's
Salt Lake City UT, USA / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Radio Nostalgia
Genoa, Italy / Oldies
Bel'Radio Martinique
Fort-de-France, DOM-TOM / Oldies, Salsa, Zouk and Tropical
Radio Lausitz
Görlitz, Germany / Hits, Pop, Oldies
WOBO 88.7 FM
Batavia, USA / Oldies, Swing, World
Oldies FM 98.5 STEREO
New York City, USA / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Hits
DONAU 3 FM Jukebox
Ulm, Germany / Oldies, Hits, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s
NRK P1 Pluss
Oslo, Norway / Oldies
WOIZ - Radio Antillas 1130 AM
Guayanilla, USA / Oldies, Zouk and Tropical, Hits
Radio Baladas Viejitas Románticas
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico / Oldies, Ballads
100%Radio – Souvenirs
Aussillon, France / Oldies, Hits
WKXB - Jammin 99.9 FM
Boiling Spring Lakes NC, USA / Oldies
Radio Schlagerparadies - Oldieexpress
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Dieters Schlager Radio – Die Nummer 1
Germany / Oldies, Schlager
RT1 OLDIES
Augsburg, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
metal-oldies-rock
Germany / Metal, Oldies, Rock
ODS Radio
Annecy, France / Oldies, Hits
Antenne Sylt
Kampen, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Rock, Alternative
Miled Music 50's
Mexico / Oldies
AceRadio-Classic RnB
Bothell, USA / Oldies, R'n'B
VIBRATION - CHANSON FRANÇAISE
Monthey, Switzerland / Oldies, Chanson
3EE Magic 1278 AM
Melbourne, Australia / Hits, Oldies
ABC 60s
Ottawa, Canada / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
Xtra FM Costa Brava
L'Alfas del Pi, Spain / Oldies, Pop, Rock
NEON Channel by Sochi Lounge
Sochi, Russia / Oldies, 80s
Radio AWN - die schönste Musik für Niederbayern
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.