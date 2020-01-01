Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Beatles Radio
USA / Oldies
Radio 32 Goldies
Solothurn, Switzerland / Oldies
Nostalgie Rock
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Oldies, Rock
Schwarzwaldradio
Offenburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Classic Rock
WMTR - Classic Oldies 1250 AM
Morristown, USA / Oldies
Radio Dresden
Dresden, Germany / Pop, Oldies
ORF Radio Salzburg
Salzburg, Austria / German Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
NORA Oldies
Kiel, Germany / Oldies, Pop
Clyde 2
Glasgow, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, Pop
The UK 1940s Radio Station
Doncaster, United Kingdom / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
Retro FM Russia Петро FM
Moscow, Russia / Oldies
SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz - SWR4 Mainz
Mainz, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager, Oldies, Classical
Gold FM
Växjö, Sweden / Oldies, Hits
SWR4 Tübingen
Tübingen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Retro Radio
Nivå, Denmark / Oldies
SWR4 Freiburg
Freiburg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Heartbeat FM
Dublin, Ireland / Oldies, Ballads
Boss Radio
Detroit, USA / 70s, Oldies
KRTH - K-Earth 101
Los Angeles, USA / 70s, 80s, Hits, Oldies
Classic R&B - Urbanradio.com
Marietta, USA / Oldies, Urban, Soul, Motown
Radio Oberland
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany / Oldies, Pop
Hollywood Candlelight and Wine
West Hollywood, USA / Easy Listening, Jazz, Chillout, Oldies
94.7 WLS Chicago's Classic Hits
Chicago, USA / Hits, Oldies
Oldies 104
Topeka, USA / Oldies
M80 Rádio
Lisbon, Portugal / Oldies
Radio Arabella Wien 92,9
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, Hits, Pop
011.FM - The Office Mix
Mt. Pleasant MI, USA / Oldies, Pop, Easy Listening, Rock
1000oldies
Constance, Germany / Oldies
Conyers Old Time Radio
Atlanta, USA / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
WMCE - Mercyhurst University Radio 88.5 FM 1530 AM
North East PA, USA / Oldies
BigR - Country Gold
Bothell, USA / Country, Oldies
Best Net Radio - Golden Oldies
Bothell WA, USA / Oldies
1A 70er Hits
Germany / 70s, Rock, Funk, Oldies
Nostalgie Best of 80's
Paris, France / 80s, Oldies
SWR4 Friedrichshafen
Friedrichshafen, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Radio Leipzig
Leipzig, Germany / Hits, Pop, Oldies
Oldies 104 - Radiostorm.com
Topeka, USA / Oldies
Radio Italia Anni 60
Trento, Italy / Oldies
Radio F 94.5
Nuremberg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Allgäuer Heimatmelodie
Kempten, Germany / German Folklore, Oldies
K-SURF - LA Oldies 1260 AM
Los Angeles, USA / Oldies
Beatles-A-Rama
Australia / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop
WGRQ - SuperHits 95.9 FM
Fairview Beach VA, USA / Oldies
Nostalgie Chansons Françaises
Paris, France / Oldies
Nostalgie Best of 70's
Paris, France / 70s, Oldies
MDR Sachsen-Anhalt Magdeburg
Magdeburg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, 80s, 90s
KCEA 89.1 FM
Atherton, USA / Swing, Oldies
1.FM - 50s and 60s
Zug, Switzerland / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
DIE NEUE 107.7 – OLDIES
Stuttgart, Germany / Oldies
80's Mixed
Houston, USA / Oldies, 80s

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.