Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

Breakz.FM
Aachen, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Electro, R'n'B
#BMFRadio
France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Dilemaradio - Hiphop Rap & Trap Music
New York City, USA / Rap, HipHop
planet radio the club
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Electro, HipHop, House, R'n'B
Radio Caprice - Jazz Rap/Jazz Hop/Jazzy Hip-Hop
Russia / HipHop
1A Urban Music
Germany / HipHop, Urban, Rap, R'n'B
radio SAW 2000er
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, HipHop, House, Hits
Luxfunk Blackmix
Budapest, Hungary / HipHop, R'n'B, Funk, Soul
The Move 93-5
Toronto, Canada / Electro, HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
Magic 102.5 FM
Beaumont, USA / HipHop
Streetz 108
Atlanta, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
BB RADIO - Party & Dance
Potsdam, Germany / Electro, HipHop, R'n'B
UB FM LIVE
Nelspruit, South Africa / Electro, HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
Size Radio
France / Electro, HipHop, Pop, Soul
Capital FM 98.4
Naha, Kenia / Reggae, Rock, HipHop
PARTY VIBE RADIO Rap
London, United Kingdom / Urban, HipHop, Rap
MEATliquor
London, Spain / HipHop, Punk, Rock, Blues
NRJ RAP FR
Paris, France / HipHop, Rap
Radio Kuia Bué FM
Luanda, Angola / African, Kizomba, HipHop, World
WEFUNK Radio
Montreal, Canada / Funk, HipHop
La Radio Plus - 100% Rihanna
Paris, France / R'n'B, HipHop
1LIVE Hip-Hop
Cologne, Germany / HipHop
OpenFM - 100% O.S.T.R.
Warsaw, Poland / HipHop
GotRadio - Hip Hop Stop
USA / HipHop
The Hip Hop Lounge
Washington, D.C., USA / HipHop, Urban, Rap
105.1 LIVE
Greensboro, USA / News-Talk, HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
247 Urban Hit Radio
New York City, USA / HipHop, Indie, R'n'B, Rap
X 104.3 fm
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines / HipHop, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
WPYO - Power 95.3 FM
Maitland FL, USA / HipHop
MDR JUMP Trend Channel
Halle (Saale), Germany / HipHop, Pop, Rock
YoBeatzFM
New York City, USA / HipHop, Rap, R'n'B, Urban
Activa FM Alicante (Alacantí)
Alicante, Spain / HipHop, R'n'B
WEWC Radio - The Voice of Tiger Nation
Jacksonville FL, USA / HipHop, Soul, R'n'B
The Beat
Oslo, Norway / HipHop, R'n'B
Hotmixradio HIP HOP
Paris, France / HipHop, R'n'B
bigFM Oldschool Deutschrap
Stuttgart, Germany / HipHop, Rap
I LOVE THE BATTLE
Cologne, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
WLDV - DaVybe 107.9 FM
St. Thomas, USA / HipHop
OpenFM - Hip-Hop Klasyk
Warsaw, Poland / HipHop
I LOVE DEUTSCHRAP BESTE
Cologne, Germany / Rap, HipHop, Urban
Cerritos All Stars
Cerritos, USA / HipHop
XHRM Magic 92,5
San Diego, USA / HipHop
Générations - EMBN
Paris, France / HipHop, Rap, Urban
90s90s Hiphop deutsch
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop
MDR JUMP In the Mix Channel
Halle (Saale), Germany / Pop, HipHop, Rock
deutschrap
Germany / HipHop, Rap
NRJ DnB
Tallinn, Estonia / HipHop, R'n'B
Kane FM 103.7
Guildford, United Kingdom / Dub, Electro, HipHop, Indie
Energy Mix
Zurich, Switzerland / HipHop
Générations - RAP-US
Paris, France / HipHop, Rap

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.