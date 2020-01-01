Radio Logo
80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

Mix 106.5 FM
Mexicali, Mexico / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Bates FM - 80s
Bothell, USA / 80s
radio GOLD
Berlin, Germany / 70s, 80s, Oldies
CJOJ Hits FM 95.5 FM
Belleville IL, Canada / Hits, 80s, 90s
oldschool-hiphop
Germany / HipHop, 80s, 90s
RFM 100% New Wave
Paris, France / 80s
Radio Brocken 80er
Halle (Saale), Germany / Hits, 80s, Pop, Rock
laserbeat-fm
Germany / 80s, Pop
FM Rescate Rock & Pop
Iquitos, Peru / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Charivari Schwandorf
Schwandorf, Germany / Pop, Hits, 80s
BeGoodRadio - 80s Jazz
Bothell, USA / Jazz, 80s
ANTENNE VORARLBERG 80er Hits
Schwarzach, Austria / 80s, Hits
Baby Boomers R&B
Dallas, USA / Soul, R'n'B, 70s, 80s
Best Net Radio - New Wave
Bothell WA, USA / Punk, 80s
Exclusively ABBA
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / 70s, 80s, Pop
Radio Depeche Mode abradio
Prague, Czech Republic / 80s, Pop
Decibel
Valenciennes, France / 80s, Pop, Rock, Chanson
Voltage 80
Paris, France / 80s
just80s_maximal
Polch, Germany / 80s
Best 80 Pop Rock
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France / 80s, Pop, Rock
RFM 80s
Lisbon, Portugal / 80s
B4B Radio Funk fever
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France / 80s, Funk
RMF 80s Disco
Krakow, Poland / 80s, Disco
Cristal Classic FM 101.3
Rosario, Argentina / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
The Mix Radio 80's
London, United Kingdom / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
DIE NEUE 107.7 – 80er
Stuttgart, Germany / 80s
89 HIT FM - Munichs Power Station
Munich, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
AltoonaRadio.com
Altoona, USA / 80s, 90s, Alternative
synthpop
Germany / Electro, Punk, 80s
Radio Scoop - 100% Années 80
Paris, France / 80s, Oldies
Radio Back in Time
Coesfeld, Germany / 70s, 80s, Rock, Oldies
Nostalgie Poètes
Paris, France / 80s
80s80s Prince
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, Pop
ABC 80s
Ottawa, Canada / 80s
Pool FM
São Paulo, Brazil / Hits, Electro, 80s, 90s
Callisto Rádió
Tatabánya, Hungary / Pop, Hits, 80s
Retro Bollywood
London, India / Film & Musical, Oldies, 80s, 90s
Cool Radio 97.4 Benidorm
Benidorm, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Hits
Nostalgie Belgique 80
Brussels, Belgium / 80s
Oldies FM 98.5 STEREO
New York City, USA / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Hits
Country Station
Ebersdorf, Germany / Country, 70s, 80s, Rock
80s Forever
Bergdietikon, Switzerland / Alternative, Punk, Indie, 80s
Radio 9
Mülsen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
CHANSON FRANCAISE par Radio Souvenir
France / 70s, 80s, Chanson
Radio Mela
Rolling Meadows, Italy / 80s, 90s, Electro, Ballads
RMI - 80s Gold
Poland / 80s
80s super hits
Barcelona, Spain / 80s, Pop, Funk
ANTENNE MÜNSTER - Dein 80er Radio
Münster, Germany / 80s
RT1 OLDIES
Augsburg, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Radio 7
Chișinău, Moldova / 80s, Pop

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .