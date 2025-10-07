In this episode of The Dapper Danielle show we share our thoughts on the best and worst parts of our recent trip to Disneyland in California. This is part 1 of a two part episode!Subscribe to Patreon for bonus content and inside info at https://www.patreon.com/cw/_TheDapperDanielleFollow Danielle and the team online at:Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@thedapperdanielleInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedapperdanielle/?hl=enShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedapperdanielleshow/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thedapperdanielle?lang=enWebsite: https://www.thedapperdanielle.comFind Danielle and Ian's book here https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/I-Love-Disneys-Magic-Kingdom/Danielle-Kelly/I-Love-Disney-Gift-Book-Series/9781507223956

In this episode of The Dapper Danielle show we share our thoughts on the best and worst parts of our recent trip to Disneyland in California. This is part 2 of a two part episode!

In this special episode of The Dapper Danielle show, our hosts breakdown the wild robbery of the Paddlefish restaurant in Disney Springs! This episode was recorded in person and there is a lot of movement so check out the video version too!

In this episode of The Dapper Danielle show we tackle some interesting questions about media titans in the digital age as well as fall decor being brought out to Hanger Bar. For The Main Attraction we cover Disney Springs and the interesting history and storytelling around it!

In this episode of The Dapper Danielle show we explore the return of The Fairy God Mother to The Bibidi Bobidi Boutique in Magic Kingdom. We also read a very fun cast member story, and finally, we touch on what makes a good Disney villain!

About The Dapper Danielle Show

Join host Danielle Kelly (better known as The Dapper Danielle to her half a million followers on social media) for a lively show covering the themed entertainment industry. With over 10 years of experience as a cast member at Disney World, Danielle brings an insider look to the incredible storytelling, thematic details, and latest developments taking place at theme parks like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disneyland, and more! Joined by co-hosts and family members Clarence Kelly and Ian Wilson, The Dapper Danielle Show brings a fresh perspective to the most magical places on earth.