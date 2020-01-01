Radio Logo
Soul Radio – 564 Stations with Genre Soul

Chilli ZET Soul
Warsaw, Poland / Soul
New RnB - Urbanradio.com
Marietta, USA / R'n'B, Urban, Soul
pineapplejuice
Fribourg, Switzerland / Funk, Soul
Radio Plus
Liège, Belgium / Oldies, Funk, Soul, Chanson
Funk 793 Radio
USA / House, Soul, R'n'B
puraSonica
Santa Teresa, Costa Rica / Chillout, Electro, Funk, Soul
Seven Inch Soul
San Francisco, USA / Soul
Radio Bistro
Nantes, France / Pop, Rock, Soul, Funk
Jazz Radio - Nouveautés Soul
Paris, France / Jazz, Soul
Delite Radio
London, United Kingdom / Soul, Funk, Jazz
SOUL ALLNIGHTER
Hamburg, Germany / Soul
Générations 88.2
Paris, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
soulstation
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Funk, Soul
Radio BUH
Truchtlaching, Germany / Rock, Soul, Pop, Alternative
WVIN-FM - V 98.3 FM
Bath, USA / Easy Listening, Pop, Ballads, Soul
Southern Legacy Radio
Memphis, USA / Soul, R'n'B
The Beat Chicago
USA / Funk, Soul, R'n'B
Luxfunk Blackmix
Budapest, Hungary / HipHop, R'n'B, Funk, Soul
The Move 93-5
Toronto, Canada / Electro, HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
FreeRadioFunk
New York City, USA / 70s, Disco, Funk, Soul
Size Radio
France / Electro, HipHop, Pop, Soul
Radio Weser.TV
Delmenhorst, Germany / Alternative, Electro, Rock, Soul
Southern Soul Network Radio
USA / Blues, Soul, R'n'B
Funky Corner Radio
Torino, Italy / 70s, R'n'B, Soul, Funk
_R&B_Cream
Jacksonville, USA / R'n'B, Soul
Soul Classics
Stockholm, Sweden / Soul
soulbetty
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Funk, R'n'B, Soul
WRRX - Magic 106.1 FM
Gulf Breeze FL, USA / Soul
Crooner Radio Elvis Presley
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
Soul Radio UK
London, United Kingdom / Jazz, Soul, Funk, Reggae
Mi-Soul
London, United Kingdom / Soul
KKNX - Radio 84 840 AM
Eugene, USA / Rock'n'Roll, Pop, Soul
Crooner Radio Michael Bublé
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
audiogrooves.net Soul Unmixed
São Paulo, Brazil / Soul, House
Qfm
Tenerife, Spain / Bossa Nova, Chillout, Jazz, Soul
WUNK Southern Soul Radio
Montgomery, USA / R'n'B, Country, Blues, Soul
RT1 FUNK
Augsburg, Germany / R'n'B, Soul, Funk
45-rpm
Recklinghausen, Germany / Pop, Funk, Punk, Soul
STATIC: BLUES
Decatur, USA / Blues, Soul, R'n'B
WEWC Radio - The Voice of Tiger Nation
Jacksonville FL, USA / HipHop, Soul, R'n'B
LA MOME CANNES RADIO
Cannes, France / Chillout, House, Electro, Soul
Radio Milano International Classic
Milan, Italy / Disco, R'n'B, Funk, Soul
Crooner Radio Légendes
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
Radio Party Groove
Alpignano, Italy / Chillout, House, Soul, Funk
Back2BackFM
London, United Kingdom / Disco, Jazz, Soul, Funk
heart fm
Berlin, Germany / R'n'B, Soul
Radio TSOP
Hamburg, Germany / Disco, Funk, Soul
Crooner Radio In Private
Saint-Cloud, France / Pop, Jazz, Soul
Jazz Radio - Stax and Motown
Paris, France / Jazz, Soul, Motown
FUNKOLOGY RADIO
Los Angeles, USA / Funk, Soul, R'n'B