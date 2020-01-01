Top Stations
1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
70s
African Music
Ambient
Asian Music
Bachata
Ballads
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Language
Children
DJ
Comedy
Society
Campus Radio
Interview
People
Christmas
Knowledge
Economy
Region
Music
Education
Soul Radio – 564 Stations with Genre
Soul
Chilli ZET Soul
Warsaw, Poland / Soul
New RnB - Urbanradio.com
Marietta, USA / R'n'B, Urban, Soul
pineapplejuice
Fribourg, Switzerland / Funk, Soul
Radio Plus
Liège, Belgium / Oldies, Funk, Soul, Chanson
Funk 793 Radio
USA / House, Soul, R'n'B
puraSonica
Santa Teresa, Costa Rica / Chillout, Electro, Funk, Soul
Seven Inch Soul
San Francisco, USA / Soul
Radio Bistro
Nantes, France / Pop, Rock, Soul, Funk
Jazz Radio - Nouveautés Soul
Paris, France / Jazz, Soul
Delite Radio
London, United Kingdom / Soul, Funk, Jazz
SOUL ALLNIGHTER
Hamburg, Germany / Soul
Générations 88.2
Paris, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
soulstation
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Funk, Soul
Radio BUH
Truchtlaching, Germany / Rock, Soul, Pop, Alternative
WVIN-FM - V 98.3 FM
Bath, USA / Easy Listening, Pop, Ballads, Soul
Southern Legacy Radio
Memphis, USA / Soul, R'n'B
The Beat Chicago
USA / Funk, Soul, R'n'B
Luxfunk Blackmix
Budapest, Hungary / HipHop, R'n'B, Funk, Soul
The Move 93-5
Toronto, Canada / Electro, HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
FreeRadioFunk
New York City, USA / 70s, Disco, Funk, Soul
Size Radio
France / Electro, HipHop, Pop, Soul
Radio Weser.TV
Delmenhorst, Germany / Alternative, Electro, Rock, Soul
Southern Soul Network Radio
USA / Blues, Soul, R'n'B
Funky Corner Radio
Torino, Italy / 70s, R'n'B, Soul, Funk
_R&B_Cream
Jacksonville, USA / R'n'B, Soul
Soul Classics
Stockholm, Sweden / Soul
soulbetty
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Funk, R'n'B, Soul
WRRX - Magic 106.1 FM
Gulf Breeze FL, USA / Soul
Crooner Radio Elvis Presley
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
Soul Radio UK
London, United Kingdom / Jazz, Soul, Funk, Reggae
Mi-Soul
London, United Kingdom / Soul
KKNX - Radio 84 840 AM
Eugene, USA / Rock'n'Roll, Pop, Soul
Crooner Radio Michael Bublé
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
audiogrooves.net Soul Unmixed
São Paulo, Brazil / Soul, House
Qfm
Tenerife, Spain / Bossa Nova, Chillout, Jazz, Soul
WUNK Southern Soul Radio
Montgomery, USA / R'n'B, Country, Blues, Soul
RT1 FUNK
Augsburg, Germany / R'n'B, Soul, Funk
45-rpm
Recklinghausen, Germany / Pop, Funk, Punk, Soul
STATIC: BLUES
Decatur, USA / Blues, Soul, R'n'B
WEWC Radio - The Voice of Tiger Nation
Jacksonville FL, USA / HipHop, Soul, R'n'B
LA MOME CANNES RADIO
Cannes, France / Chillout, House, Electro, Soul
Radio Milano International Classic
Milan, Italy / Disco, R'n'B, Funk, Soul
Crooner Radio Légendes
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
Radio Party Groove
Alpignano, Italy / Chillout, House, Soul, Funk
Back2BackFM
London, United Kingdom / Disco, Jazz, Soul, Funk
heart fm
Berlin, Germany / R'n'B, Soul
Radio TSOP
Hamburg, Germany / Disco, Funk, Soul
Crooner Radio In Private
Saint-Cloud, France / Pop, Jazz, Soul
Jazz Radio - Stax and Motown
Paris, France / Jazz, Soul, Motown
FUNKOLOGY RADIO
Los Angeles, USA / Funk, Soul, R'n'B
