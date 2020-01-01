Radio Logo
Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

Radio Paloma - Kultschlager
Berlin, Germany / Schlager, Hits
Schlager
Hamburg, Germany / Schlager
Puur NL
s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands / Schlager
1A Schlager
Hof, Germany / Schlager, Discofox, German Folklore
Italian Graffiati
Montreal, Canada / Pop, Schlager
Radio Alpenstar
Austria / Country, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Continu
Tweede Exloërmond, Netherlands / Oldies, Schlager, World
Schwany5 Oberkrain
Aiterhofen, Germany / Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
SWR4 Koblenz
Koblenz, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radio Herzklang
Aiterhofen, Germany / German Folklore, Instrumental, Schlager
Double Z Radio
Valkenswaard, Netherlands / Schlager
Radio Balla Balla FM
Italy / Oldies, Schlager
ANTENNE VORARLBERG Schlagerkult
Schwarzach, Austria / Schlager
Radio Paloma - Fresh
Berlin, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Electro, Schlager
Radio 2000
Bruneck, Italy / German Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
Radio Tirol Italia
Bolzano, Italy / Oldies, Schlager
SWR4 Trier
Trier, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Kleine Piraat
Netherlands / Schlager
Schlager Radio B2 SchlagerMIXX
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Radio Paloma - Kuschelschlager
Berlin, Germany / Schlager, Ballads
SchlagerHits.FM
Kaarst, Germany / Schlager
Eurovision Song Contest Radio
Lagos, Portugal / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Retro 103.9 Rádió
Budapest, Hungary / Schlager
Radio Grün-Weiss
Leoben, Austria / Hits, Oldies, Schlager
Antenne MV Bauer Korls Landradio
Anklam, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager, German Folklore
100% Helene Fischer - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / Schlager
Radio Fox4You
Görlitz, Germany / 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Kuschelschlager
Germany / Schlager
Belgischer Rundfunk 2 BRF2
Eupen, Belgium / German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Primavera GC 107.3 FM
Playa del Ingles, Spain / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Schlager Radio B2 Helene Fischer
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Slonsky Radio
Poland / Pop, Schlager
Gigant FM
Erica, Netherlands / Schlager
Arabella Schlager
Vienna, Austria / Schlager
Schlagerfeeradio
Seeth, Germany / Schlager
SWR4 Ulm
Ulm, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Radio Plassenburg
Kulmbach, Germany / Hits, Pop, Schlager
Nostalgie Légendes
Paris, France / Hits, Schlager
100% Schlager Best Of 2019 - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Pop
Radio Holland Online
's-Gravendeel, Netherlands / Schlager
Radio P.R.O.S.
Denderhoutem, Belgium / Schlager
Radio Bläss
Aiterhofen, Germany / German Folklore, Traditional, Schlager
Radio S3
Belgrade, Serbia / Hits, Schlager
Radio Palmenwirt
Weiden, Germany / Schlager
100% Andrea Berg - von SchlagerPlanet
Kiel, Germany / Schlager
memoryradio 1
Germany / Oldies, Schlager
FFH Party
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Hits, Pop, Schlager
radio SAW Deutsch
Magdeburg, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Rock, Easy Listening
RMF PRL
Krakow, Poland / Schlager
Viva+
Brussels, Belgium / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s, Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.