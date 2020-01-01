Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Rock Radio – 4,402 Stations with Genre Rock

KCLB-FM - 93.7 FM
Coachella, USA / Rock
Azur FM 67
Sélestat, France / Pop, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Festival-Stream
Kassel, Germany / Rock, Chillout, Pop
RADIO Reeperbahn
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Rock
poptarisznya.hu
Budapest, Hungary / 70s, Pop, Rock
WXRD - X-Rock 103.9
Merrillville IN, USA / Rock
Classics Pop & Rock
San Jose, Costa Rica / Rock, Pop
WKYZ - Pirate Radio 101.7 FM
Key Colony Beach FL, USA / Rock
BFBS Radio 1 UK
London, United Kingdom / Pop, Rock
Radio Caprice - Blues Rock
Russia / Rock
Radio 105 - MUSIC STAR Vasco
Milan, Italy / Hits, Rock
MDR JUMP Trend Channel
Halle (Saale), Germany / HipHop, Pop, Rock
Telemedellin Radio
Medellín, Colombia / News-Talk, Pop, Urban, Rock
Radio Monte Carlo - Duets
Milan, Italy / Pop, Hits, Rock
TIKI MAN RADIO
Chattanooga TN, USA / Zouk and Tropical, World, Reggae, Rock
RADIO TROP ROCK
USA / Rock
1A Classic Rock
Hof, Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Oldies, Rock
The Rock! Radio Helgoland
Heligoland, Germany / Rock, Pop
WRKI - I95 95.1 FM
Brookfield, USA / Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Queen-Stream
Kassel, Germany / Rock, Pop
Radio Rock 106.6
Rome, Italy / Rock
Radio A1A
USA / Rock, Zouk and Tropical, Pop
UltraPlay
Moscow, Russia / Alternative, Metal, Rock
Hitz FM Philippines
Taguig, Philippines / Urban, Pop, Rock
SWR3 Rock
Baden-Baden, Germany / Rock
Lake District Radio
United Kingdom / Rock, Country, Pop
KGGO - 94.9 FM
Des Moines IA, USA / Rock
Radio Beiaard
Dendermonde, Belgium / Rock, Hits, Pop
AllgäuHIT
Sonthofen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
EFR12 Radio Eurovision
France / Rock, Hits, Pop
Radio Gong In The Mix
Würzburg, Germany / Electro, Pop, Rock
#Musik 90s
Aachen, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock
QRock! Radio
Myrtle Beach SC, USA / Rock
La Fabrik
Petit-Lancy, Switzerland / Pop, Electro, Rock
RADIO 21 - Buxtehude
Buxtehude, Germany / Rock
Radio-Teddyboys-1983
Remagen, Germany / Country, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
WGBF-FM - 103.1 FM
Henderson, USA / Rock
Rock FM Украина
Kiev, Ukraine / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
Alternate USA
New York City, USA / Rock
CJKR-FM - Power 97
Winnipeg, Canada / Rock
BeGoodRadio - 80s Punk Rock
Bothell, USA / Punk, 80s, Rock
Ultra FM 91.5 FM
Guadalajara, Mexico / Pop, Rock
The Rock MIXX
Tampa, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Jack Rocks LIVE
France / Rock, Blues, Pop
Gold FM
Bordeaux, France / Electro, Pop, Rock
89 Rainbow
Thessaloniki, Greece / Rock
RBI Radio
Bolzano, Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Radio Ankerherz
Heligoland, Germany / Rock, Pop
Maximum Rock Hits
Moscow, Russia / Rock
My Love Of Music - Mostly Jazz and Soul - MYLOM
Suffolk VA, USA / Jazz, Rock, R'n'B

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.