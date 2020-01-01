Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

R'n'B Radio – 816 Stations with Genre R'n'B

ATL Webradio
Georgia / HipHop, R'n'B
WMGL - Magic 107.3 FM
Ravenel SC, USA / R'n'B
Jammfm Radio Costa del Sol
Malaga, Spain / Oldies, R'n'B, Funk
Générations - R'n'B
Paris, France / R'n'B
RPR1.Old School Hip-Hop
Ludwigshafen, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B
Soul Factory Radio
Villebon-sur-Yvette, France / Urban, R'n'B, Soul, Funk
94.7 The Link
Newport News VA, USA / HipHop, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
LG73
Vancouver, Canada / Pop, R'n'B, Rock
Jam On Radio
Zug, Switzerland / HipHop, Reggae, R'n'B
URBAN FM GABON
Libreville, Gabon / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
BigOne.1
Iserlohn, Germany / Rock, 80s, R'n'B, Trance
Lucky Dog Radio
Toronto, Canada / Rock'n'Roll, R'n'B
Radio Stad
Antwerp, Belgium / Pop, R'n'B
THE G RADIO
New York City, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
bigFM GROOVENIGHT
Stuttgart, Germany / R'n'B, HipHop, Urban, Rap
BigR - New R&B Hits
Bothell, USA / R'n'B
GFN RADIO SOUL
Mesquite, USA / Soul, R'n'B
BigR - 108.1 JAMZ
Bothell, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
KeithNgesiRadio
East London, South Africa / Jazz, Pop, R'n'B
WFZX - 99.1 & 99.3 The Vibe
Anniston AL, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
Powerhitz.com - Real R&B
New York City, USA / Urban, Soul, R'n'B
The Big 610
USA / Rock, Pop, Soul, R'n'B
Power 96.5
Amherst, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Flava
Auckland, New Zealand / HipHop, R'n'B
delta radio Sommer
Kiel, Germany / Reggae, Indie, Pop, R'n'B
R.SH Mittmann-Mix
Kiel, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, R'n'B, Rock
Keepin it real - Underground Radio
Tampa, USA / Jazz, HipHop, R'n'B
GSRN-Radio
Summerville SC, USA / Jazz, R'n'B
NRJ RNB
Paris, France / R'n'B
Virgin Radio Romania
Romania / Pop, R'n'B
Cruz Inc Radio 102.8
Richmond, USA / Jazz, R'n'B, Gospel
Allzic R&B
Paris, France / R'n'B, HipHop
Top Hip-Hop Songs Radio
New York City, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
BDE Music Network
Atlanta, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Swigg
Toulouse, France / HipHop, R'n'B
1MORE Urban
Paris, France / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Radio Media Antilles
Saint-Denis, France / R'n'B, Reggaeton, Salsa
Unique Radio
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
Beur FM
Troyes, France / Oriental, R'n'B, World
CHRK The Giant 101.9 FM
Sydney, Canada / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
Bayshore Radio
Navarre FL, USA / R'n'B, Jazz, Soul
Skyrock 100% Français
Paris, France / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Rádio Nova Brasil
São Paulo, Brazil / Pop, R'n'B
Wazaa FM
Mauritius / HipHop, Hits, R'n'B
BlueFish Radio
Port Louis, Mauritius / Hits, Pop, R'n'B, Chillout
Sounds of Soul
London, United Kingdom / Jazz, R'n'B, Gospel
Star People
Madrid, Spain / R'n'B, Chillout, Funk
Athens Party R'n'B
Athens, Greece / R'n'B
City Funk Radio
Valencia, Spain / Funk, HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
JAM FM Study
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Electro

R’n’B - From Boogie Woogie and Rock’n’Roll to Crunk & B

R'n'B - Rhythm and Blues - The most popular style of music, is made up of a combination of soulful vocals and a strong backbeat, and was created by and for African Americans between 1945 and 1960. Well known hits by Usher, Boyz II Men or Mariah Carey demonstrate just how much emotion is captured by R'n'B music. But there’s more to R'n'B than that, for it also has an eventful past. Who would have thought that even the songs of Elvis Presley, The Who and The Rolling Stones once graced the R'n'B charts?

Classic R’n’B

The harbingers of R'n'B were jazz and blues, found in the cities of the United States during the early twentieth century, and well received among the growing African American population. In the late 40s this music was first marketed under the name "Blues and Rhythm". Early R'n'B stars managed to break away from the standard big band formation, and began to perform in smaller groups give more emphasis to the vocals and song structures of blues music. The saxophone and piano continued to play a distinctive part but it was the introduction of the electric and bass guitars that really increased the sound volume and intensity, making this style ideal for being played on the radio and on jukeboxes. This sound was coined by artists such as Louis Jordan ("Caldonia"), for example. In 1949, the Billboard Magazine introduced the term "Rhythm and Blues".

The way in which R’n’B and pop have in the meantime become interlocked can be heard most clearly since the end of the 90s thanks to the work of artists such as *NSYNC, Jennifer Lopez, and even Pink, Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani. In the 2000s, the coming together of hip hop and R'n'B was amplified so much so that the only stand out difference between the two was whether or not the lyrics were rapped or sung. In addition, many producers developed a specialized style of song production. Timbaland, for example, is famous for his hip hop and jungle based productions of the late 90s, for which he produced R'n'B hits for Aaliyah, Ginuwine and Missy Elliott. In the mid-2000s Lil'Jon coined the term Crunk & B, emphasising the influence of R’n’B on hip hop style Crunk. Ciara ("Goodies") and Usher ("Yeah") released songs of this kind. Just like other genres, the prominence of electronic music was felt by R’n’B from 2007 onwards. "Dance R'n'B" came into being, bringing fame and chart success to many of this subgenre’s artists, such as Rihanna, Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, Taio Cruz, Trey Songz and many others. It will most certainly be interesting to see how these artists and future artists of this genre will continue to shape this genre in the years to come.