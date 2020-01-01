Radio Logo
Pop Radio – 10,520 Stations with Genre Pop

Jacaranda FM 94.2
Johannesburg, South Africa / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
Hit Radio N1
Nuremberg, Germany / Pop
Skala.fm
Kolding, Denmark / Pop
Schwarzwaldradio
Offenburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Classic Rock
WILE-FM - 97.7 FM
Byesville, USA / Pop
Bremen Zwei
Bremen, Germany / Classical, Jazz, Pop, Soul
Radio Dresden
Dresden, Germany / Pop, Oldies
The Sweet Sixties
Independence, USA / Hits, Pop, Rock'n'Roll
Radio 7 - Ravensburg
Ravensburg, Germany / Pop, Hits
TOP latino
Lima, Peru / Latin, Pop
Antenne Kärnten
Klagenfurt, Austria / Pop, Hits, Rock
NORA Oldies
Kiel, Germany / Oldies, Pop
Radio Euskirchen
Euskirchen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Italian Music
Sydney, Australia / World, Pop
80s Planet
USA / 80s, Pop, Rock
Clyde 2
Glasgow, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Metro FM Istanbul
Istanbul, Turkey / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Frankfurt 95.1
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Radio Sauerland
Meschede, Germany / Pop, Hits, Rock
ANTENNE THÜRINGEN
Weimar, Germany / Pop
Life Radio Oberösterreich
Linz, Austria / Hits, Pop, Rock
RADIO SALUE
Saarbrücken, Germany / Pop
Radio 2 Limburg
Limburg, Belgium / Pop
KLLC - Alice @ 97.3 FM
San Francisco, USA / Pop
I LOVE MASHUP
Cologne, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
KEXL - Lite Rock 97.5 FM
Pierce NE, USA / Pop
DR P4 Nordjylland
Denmark / Pop, Hits
Enter Zagreb
Zagreb, Croatia / Pop
Power Türk FM
Istanbul, Turkey / Electro, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Big Radio 2
Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Traditional, Pop, World
HR Radio Rijeka
Rijeka, Croatia / Pop
SWR4 Tübingen
Tübingen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radio Wuppertal 107,4
Wuppertal, Germany / Pop, Hits
BAYERN 1 - Mainfranken
Munich, Germany / Pop
Metro 95.1 FM
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Electro, Hits, News-Talk, Pop
Radio Banovina
Glina, Croatia / Traditional, Pop
181.fm - Rock 40
Harrisonburg, USA / Pop, Ballads
94.5 KFM
South Africa / Pop
Radio Fantasy
Augsburg, Germany / Pop
181.fm - The Heart
Waynesboro, USA / Pop, Ballads
RAI Südtirol
Bolzano, Italy / Classical, Pop, Schlager
MDR SPUTNIK
Halle (Saale), Germany / Alternative, Pop, Rock
DIE NEUE 107.7 – BESTER ROCK UND POP
Stuttgart, Germany / Pop, Rock
SWR4 Freiburg
Freiburg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Candle Light
Netherlands / Pop, Ballads
WDR 2 - Bergisches Land
Wuppertal, Germany / 90s, Pop, Electro
NDR 1 Radio MV - Region Greifswald
Greifswald, Germany / Pop, Hits
Radio Sing Sing Bis
Saint-Coulomb, France / Pop, Electro, Jazz
LatteMiele
Milan, Italy / Pop
MR2 Petöfi Rádió
Budapest, Hungary / Alternative, Pop, World

Pop Music - From The Beatles to Bieber

If you’re talking about pop , Michael Jackson also known as the King of Pop will come to mind. However, there were others too who made this genre what it is today. The unique sounds of the Beatles, Madonna, George Michael, Robbie Williams and Britney Spears have echoed through the generations. What would pop music be like without their catchy, harmonic and melodic songs to get everyone singing? But what exactly is pop? We take a look at its rise and impact to bring light to the darkness.

Pop, which is not synonymous with the term popular music, arose out of rock’n’roll, folk and beat music in the mid 50s USA. However, Elvis Presley is also counted as a pioneer of the pop culture. The complexity of the original music style largely disappeared. In its place, simple harmonicas and series’ of melodies easy to remember were introduced, giving the populace better access to this music. With its catchy melodies the new style of pop was especially well received by the younger generation.

The Beatles, who started their legendary career in the 60s, belong to the first and most popular group of bands that have made pop what it is today. With their guitar-driven music they not only provided inspiration for bands at the time but became a source of inspiration for generations of artists to come. Popular music of the 70s was especially shaped by the flower-power-movement and disco music. The US-American film Saturday Night Fever and its respective soundtrack rather spectacularly mirrored the pop-feeling of the 70s with pop hits from the Bee Gees and Kool & The Gang.

Since the 80s pop music has also inspired the adult audience - who could imagine the modern music scene without it? The King of Pop, Michael Jackson , remains unforgotten. His album, Thriller, is the most sold album of all time. His hits Billy Jean and Smooth Criminal epitomize pop from this decade. The same applies for Madonna who received the title of The Queen of Pop with her hits Like A Prayer and Like a Virgin, becoming the most successful female singer of the decade. Also worth mentioning is Whitney Houston and Prince whose hits Wanna Dance With Somebody and Purple Rain respectively have sung themselves into pop heaven. Meanwhile in Europe, pop artists Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Nena and Co. became musical sensations.

In the 90s one of the greatest changes in music history took place with the breakthrough of hip hop and r’n’b. Even popular music became heavily influenced by these two musical styles, seen, for example, in pop songs by Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Boys II Men and TLC. The end of the 90s marked the teen pop entrance on the international music scene. Backstreet Boys, Destiny's Child and the Spice Girls, all from Great Britain, conquered the pop charts. Britney Spears stormed the charts with her hit "...Baby One More Time" and in doing so became arguably the most famous popstar at the time.

In the 2000s the triumph of teen pop continued. However, some boybands such as NSYNC couldn’t hold on to their popularity during the second half of the decade. Instead, many children's series’ stars such as Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez rose to the top of the sales charts. In addition, the strong influence of African American music remained evident. Rihanna, who frequently combined this style with Caribbean sounds, can now be considered one of the biggest pop stars of the last 20 years. The end of 2000s marked the arrival of a new wave of influential artists, all of whom have transformed the music scene up to the present day. Lady Gaga, for example, entered the stage in 2008 with her pop hit Just Dance, and livened up pop music by reintroducing key electronic elements, heard in her music, which can be listened to on the dedicated station, ABCD Lady Gaga .

Justin Bieber's debut single One Time came out a year later. The heart-throb, who was discovered by the equally successful singer Usher, triggered total mass hysteria one public appearance at a time. Also worth noting is the influence of various casting shows on the pop scene over the last 15 years, with shows having produced stars such as One Direction, Olly Murs (both X Factor) and Kelly Clarkson (American Idol).

So, what has this musical backstory taught us? Pop is not just pop. This type of music for the masses likes to combine various, current styles together. Although hard to pin down, the general consensus still recognizes two distinctive features of pop music: its electro-acoustic production and the distribution of this music through mass media. Its "triviality" together with the fact that it is the most lucrative branch of the music industry sometimes gives pop a bad name among critics. However, this hasn’t affected this genre’s popularity one bit. Everyone can relate to the lyrics in some way or another. Countless radio stations on radio.net address the issues of life, love and loss. The extensive collection of radios on offer demonstrates just how diverse this genre is, and that it continues to develop all the time. There will always be a Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift or a Justin Bieber taking the charts by storm.