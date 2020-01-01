Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Antenne Niedersachsen 80er
Hanover, Germany / 80s, Oldies
KBBE - Oldies 96.7 FM
Mcpherson, USA / Oldies
Romantic fm
Essex, United Kingdom / Oldies, Pop, Ballads
Radio Addictive 50s
Dorval, Canada / Oldies
Beyond the Beat Generation
London, United Kingdom / Oldies
Radio Stubica
Donja Stubica, Croatia / Oldies, Pop
Pal Nostalji
Istanbul, Turkey / Oldies, Hits
WGAD - 930 AM
Rainbow City AL, USA / Oldies, Hits, Pop, Rock
101.ru: The Beatles
Moscow, Russia / Pop, Oldies
Topshelf Oldies
San Diego, USA / 70s, Oldies
RadioMonster.FM - Evergreens
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
San Francisco's 70's Hits
San Francisco, USA / Oldies, 70s
SWR4 Ulm
Ulm, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
MELODY
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
Offshore Music Radio
United Kingdom / 70s, Oldies
Old Men's Radio
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Oldies
All The Best Oldies
Rocklin, USA / Oldies, 70s
Antenne Niedersachsen Oldies
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
Berliner Rundfunk – 60er & 70er
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Hits, 70s
VPM Music
Powhatan VA, USA / Oldies
Amazing Classic Hits
Kumanovo, Macedonia / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Real Oldies 97.9 the WREN
Charlottesville VA, USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Happy Christmas Radio
New York City, USA / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Café Romántico Radio
Monterrey, Mexico / 70s, Latin, Oldies, Ballads
87.9 JoeFM - Houston
Houston, USA / Oldies, Hits
Planet Pootwaddle
Santa Monica, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Blues, Swing
RPR1.Oldies
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Oldies
Andy's 80s
New York City, USA / 80s, Oldies
Järviradio
Alajärvi, Finland / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
Oldies 96.7
Peterborough, Canada / Oldies
radio GOLD
Berlin, Germany / 70s, 80s, Oldies
WOCN - Ocean 104.7
Orleans MA, USA / Oldies
1000 Oldies Hits
Zaragoza, Spain / 70s, Oldies
Chante France 60's
Paris, France / Oldies
WJLD AM 1400
Birmingham AL, USA / Oldies
ferry fm
Portaferry, United Kingdom / Oldies, Country, Pop
rockandrollradio
Switzerland / Oldies, Rock'n'Roll
AceRadio-The Super 70s Channel
Bothell, USA / 70s, Oldies
Bombshells Radio
Minneapolis, USA / Oldies, Jazz, Film & Musical, Swing
MDR THÜRINGEN Gera
Gera, Germany / Oldies, Pop
Bates FM - 70s
Bothell, USA / 70s, Oldies
Car Tunes Radio
USA / 70s, Oldies
Crime Fighter's Detectives Channel
Joliet, USA / Oldies
WPWQ - Oldies Superstar 106.7 FM
Mount Sterling, USA / Oldies
WWBF - WBF Classic Hits 1130 AM
Bartow FL, USA / Oldies
Impact FM
Lyon, France / Chanson, Oldies
Vendsyssel FM
Denmark / Oldies, Country, Pop
WAKR - Akron News Now 1590 AM
Akron, USA / Oldies
radio SAW 70er
Magdeburg, Germany / 70s, Rock, Funk, Oldies
WFDU 89.1 FM
Teaneck, USA / Pop, Oldies

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.