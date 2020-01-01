Radio Logo
Jazz Radio – 982 Stations with Genre Jazz

1000jazzhits
Germany / Jazz
24.7 The Sail
USA / Jazz, Easy Listening, Bossa Nova
Cover Song Mania
Gaeta, Italy / Chillout, Jazz, Bossa Nova
Radio Obozrevatel Acid Jazz
Ukraine / Jazz
ON Jazz
Hof, Germany / Jazz, Chillout, Soul
Radio München
Munich, Germany / Classical, Jazz, Pop, World
Radio Jazz
Zaragoza, Spain / Jazz, Blues, Chillout, Swing
RadioArt: Smooth Jazz
London, United Kingdom / Jazz
RadioJAZZ.fm
Poland / Jazz
KCCK The Christmas Channel
Cedar Rapids, USA / Jazz
Klassik Radio - Friends Home
Hamburg, Germany / Jazz, Easy Listening, Chillout, Ballads
Jazz'Halo
Warendorf, Germany / Jazz
Thenetwork Lounge
Verona, Italy / Chillout, Jazz, Electro, Soul
Crooner Radio Love
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
KXPR - Capital Public Radio JAZZ
Sacramento, USA / Jazz
SMART RADIO
Augsburg, Germany / Electro, Jazz, Chillout, Soul
Goldenrb
USA / Jazz, R'n'B, Gospel
Jazz Radio - Sunset
Paris, France / Jazz
Life's Best Smooth Jazz
Estoril, Portugal / Jazz, World
5280 Light Jazz
Denver CO, USA / Jazz, Chillout
Chez Watt
Paris, France / Jazz, HipHop, Funk, Electro
Sonic Universe
San Francisco, USA / Jazz
4Drive Jazz
Estoril, Portugal / Jazz, Soul, Funk
jazzrockfusion
Kiel, Germany / Jazz
Jazz Bakery
Berlin, Germany / Jazz, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s
Radio Caprice - Free Jazz
Russia / Jazz
WXTS-FM - 88.3 FM
Toledo OH, USA / Jazz
Jazz Radio - Confluence
Lyon, France / Jazz
SOUND GARDEN RADIO
Versailles, France / World, Jazz, Rock, Funk
FIP - FIP Rendez-vous au Club JAZZAFIP
Paris, France / Jazz, Podcast
Crooner Radio Céline Dion
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
CROONER par Crooner Radio
France / Jazz, Pop, Soul
RadioArt: Jazz Piano
London, United Kingdom / Jazz, Instrumental
Love Soul Radio London
London, United Kingdom / Jazz, Blues, Funk, Soul
WJAB 90.9 FM
Huntsville AL, USA / Jazz
Crooner Radio Movies
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Film & Musical
panachee
Germany / Jazz
thejazzofwiesbaden
Wiesbaden, Germany / Blues, Jazz, Soul
Nivel20
Mexico City, Mexico / Jazz, Bossa Nova, Chillout, Soul
Lafayette Radio
Thailand / Jazz
Smooth Jazz South Florida
USA / Jazz
Anyway Smooth Radio
Athens, Greece / Ambient, Jazz, Easy Listening
classicempire-radio
Salzburg, Austria / Jazz, Swing
Technikum City
Vienna, Austria / Jazz, Blues
Ellabätsch Radio
Moosberg, Germany / Jazz, Rock, Blues
Allzic Jazz
Lyon, France / Jazz
Realmuzic.net
New Iberia LA, USA / R'n'B, Jazz, Soul, Gospel
& Dinnerparty. Von barba radio
Berlin, Germany / Chillout, Jazz, Soul
BBR JAZZ'BAR CAFE
Valbonne, France / Jazz, Chillout, Easy Listening, Swing
CALM RADIO - Jazz Christmas
Markham, Canada / Jazz

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.