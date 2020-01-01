Radio Logo
Country Radio – 882 Stations with Genre Country

1952rebelsradio
Germany / Country
889fmworld
Berlin, Germany / Country
allenbach-rock-radio
Germany / Country, Ballads
antenneharz
Goslar, Germany / Country
Backbeatradio
Berlin, Germany / Country, R'n'B, Rock'n'Roll, Gospel
bestof1969
Konstanz, Germany / Rock, Country
bft-radio-style
Berlin, Germany / Country
buffalo
Germany / Country
Buntes Allerlei
Keskastel, France / Country, Schlager
Country
Germany / Country
Country FM24
Gotha, Germany / Country
countrydistrict
Bremen, Germany / Country
countrymusicfm
Hof, Germany / Country
Dampfradio
Lübeck, Germany / Oldies, Country, Pop, Schlager
dasliveradio2
Helpfau-Uttendorf, Austria / Country
doppelstopp
Gummersbach, Germany / Country, Pop
eaglefm
Germany / Country
Folknews
Germany / Country, World, Pop
goldencountry
Germany / Country
Hall of Music
Bremen, Germany / Country, Pop, Rock, Metal
hawkfm
Cologne, Germany / Country
hitradio-24-7-fm
Germany / Country
LittleStar-Radio
Nuremberg, Germany / Oldies, Country, Rock, Schlager
living_mainstream
Essen, Germany / Country
massive
Germany / Country
ni_haody
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / Asian, Pop, Country
notenkiste
Germany / Country
ostseelieder
Germany / Country
Radio-Cristall
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Country, Rock, Schlager
radio-cristall_country-welt
Berlin, Germany / Country
radio-frankenmeile
Kulmbach, Germany / Oldies, Country, Schlager, German Folklore
Radio Himmelberg
Feldkirchen, Austria / Oldies, Country, Schlager
Radio Rotation
Bern, Switzerland / Oldies, Country, Soul
radio-turbogail
Germany / Techno, Blues, Country
radio.null6
Halle (Saale), Germany / Pop, Schlager, Oldies, Country
radiosession
Hanover, Germany / Country, Alternative, Blues, Rock
Radio Badenia
Bad Mergentheim, Germany / Country
reisfeld3
Germany / Country
rock-and-more
Potsdam, Germany / Country, Rock, Blues
Radio Rockclub
Ismaning, Germany / Country, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
The Rocking Dutchman
Düsseldorf, Germany / Country, Pop, Rock, Blues
Schlagermeile
Helmbrechts, Germany / Oldies, Country, Blues, Schlager
songbirds and heroines
Nuremberg, Germany / Country
sound
Heppenheim, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Country
tax_free_radio
Stuttgart, Germany / Country, Pop, Rock
TheRebels1952
Germany / Oldies, Country, Rock'n'Roll, Rock
topcountry100
Berlin, Germany / Country
udoscountrywesternradio
Hagen, Germany / Country
WEL 105.5 WelcomeRadio
Feldkirchen, Austria / Oldies, Country
wel105point5
Klagenfurt, Austria / Oldies, Country, 70s, 80s

Country, made in the USA: The sound of freedom and adventure

The heart of country music beats in the southern United States, from the mid-Atlantic and Southeast all the way to Texas. Kentucky and Tennessee are the stronghold of bluegrass and its offspring, country-and-western, secuding listeners with languid melodicism and lively skill. It's the realm of the banjo, mandolin, violin, guitar, accordion and harmonica, all being stitched into a fabric of mystical depth. Country music is often associated with roughnecks 'n' highwaymen, but it's much more expansive than that.

Since the early twentieth century, country music has gone through many stages, and today it's open to new ideas. Flirtations with rock and alternative genres are common, but the usual fling can lead to disputes between traditionalists and progressives. That shouldn't bother you, though. At radio.net, depending on your mood, you can enjoy the widest variety of country radio stations and freely switch between bluegrass, honky-tonk, Nashville, Americana and Tex Mex. Listen to Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, and soon you'll be dreamin' of the vast American landscape: Take me home, country road...