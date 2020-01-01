Radio Logo
Rock Radio – 4,404 Stations with Genre Rock

107.7 The Lake
Buffalo, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
OpenFM - Alt Classic
Warsaw, Poland / Alternative, Rock, Punk, Indie
BFBS Radio 1 Germany
Paderborn, Germany / Pop, Rock
Powerhitz.com - Pure Classic Rock
New York City, USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, Rock
CYBER ROCK
Kent, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
WMWX - ClassX Radio 88.9 FM
Miamitown OH, USA / Rock
WXRV - The River 92.5 FM
Boston, USA / Pop, Rock
Absolute Radio 90s
London, United Kingdom / Alternative, Rock, 90s
Dixie Radio Stockholm
Stockholm, Sweden / Rock, Country, Hits
Kat's Metal Litter Box
Mississauga, Canada / Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
Radio Rock On
Los Angeles, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Bandit Rock Goteborg 104.8 FM
Gothenburg, Sweden / Rock, Hard Rock, Alternative
ANTENNE KOBLENZ 98.0
Coblenz, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
RTL - Die besten Hits aller Zeiten
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / Hits, Pop, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Southern Rock
Kassel, Germany / Rock, Blues, Soul
Pills
Paris, France / Pop, Electro, Rock
American 50s Radio
USA / Rock
Aardvark Rock FM
West Columbia, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Triple M Adelaide
Adelaide, Australia / Rock
OpenFM - The Best of Coldplay
Warsaw, Poland / Rock
Rockland Radio - Mainz/Wiesbaden
Mainz, Germany / Rock
Virgin Rock 80
Milan, Italy / 80s, Rock
RADIO 21 - Lingen
Lingen, Germany / Rock
J-Rock Powerplay
Nagoya, Japan / Rock, Pop
Onda Fuerteventura
Las Palmas, Spain / Rock, Pop
GotRadio - Rock
USA / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock, Ballads
REGENBOGEN ZWEI Baden-Württemberg
Heilbronn, Germany / Rock
Hitradio antenne 1 Pforzheim
Pforzheim, Germany / Pop, Hits, Rock
Hit Radio
Marrakech, Morocco / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
94.5 Radio Cottbus
Cottbus, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
102 LA
Beverly Hills, USA / Rock, Hits, Pop
CJDJ Rock 102 FM
Saskatoon, Canada / Rock
Rockit Radio
Zurich, Switzerland / Rock
Bates FM - Hard Rock
Bothell, USA / Rock, Hard Rock, Metal
24-7 Niche Radio - Psychedelic Rock
Scottsdale, USA / Rock
Radio SRF Virus - Indie Rock
Basel, Switzerland / Indie, Rock
OpenFM - Classic Rock
Warsaw, Poland / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
Rockland Radio - Koblenz
Koblenz, Germany / Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Harte Saite
Kassel, Germany / Hard Rock, Metal, Punk, Rock
Hard Rock Arena Radio
Valencia, USA / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
XS Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Alternative, Rock
Radio Omega 100.1
Orlando, USA / Pop, Rock, Blues
Digitalis
San Francisco, USA / Alternative, Electro, Funk, Rock
RFM Pop Rock
Paris, France / Rock, Pop
progman
Steinfurt, Germany / Rock
KKGB - Rock 101.3 FM
Sulphur LA, USA / Rock
Big B Radio #Jpop Station
Japan / Asian, Pop, Rock
Radio Margherita Napoli
Palermo, Italy / Rock, Pop
Munich's Hardest Hits
Munich, Germany / Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
1A Rocksongs
Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Hits

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.