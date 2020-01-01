Radio Logo
Reggae Radio – 418 Stations with Genre Reggae

Capital FM 98.4
Naha, Kenia / Reggae, Rock, HipHop
Beat FM UK
London, United Kingdom / Reggae
RadioArt: Roots Reggae
London, United Kingdom / Reggae
Soul Radio UK
London, United Kingdom / Jazz, Soul, Funk, Reggae
Radio Africa Online
Kinshasa, Congo / Zouk and Tropical, Reggae, African
Rebel Ska and Reggae
Ireland / Reggae, Ska
TIKI MAN RADIO
Chattanooga TN, USA / Zouk and Tropical, World, Reggae, Rock
Radio Belizemix 1
Los Angeles, USA / Pop, R'n'B, Reggae, Jazz
24-7 Niche Radio - Reggae
Scottsdale, USA / Reggae
Tiare FM
Papeete, DOM-TOM / Pop, Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
Radio Reggae
Lima, Peru / Reggae
Antyradio Woodstock 2014
Poland / Indie, Punk, Reggae, Rock
Allzic Latino
Lyon, France / Reggae, Latin, Salsa, Merengue
Chalice Radio
Turin, Italy / Reggae, Dub
Radio Studio Souto - Reggae
Goiâna, Brazil / Reggae
EXO FM Réunion
Saint-Denis, DOM-TOM / Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
101.ru: Reggae
Moscow, Russia / Reggae
Sensimedia - Roots Radio
Los Angeles, USA / Reggae
UNITED RADIO MARSEILLE 97.6 FM
Marseille, France / African, Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
Cosmic Music
Diessen, Germany / World, Pop, Reggae, African
delta radio HIP HOP
Kiel, Germany / HipHop, Rap, Reggae, Pop
Mouv'
Paris, France / HipHop, Electro, R'n'B, Reggae
Vibes FM Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Reggae
Radio Jeans - Reggae
Genoa, Italy / Reggae
Magic 103.7
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines / HipHop, Reggae, Rap
Riddim1 Radio
USA / Reggae, HipHop
Dis' Cover Radio
Hyères, France / Pop, Hits, Reggae
Your Vibe Radio
Miami, USA / Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
Onda Radikal
Madrid, Spain / Reggae, Hits, Ska, Punk
Jammin Vibez Radio
Montreal, Canada / Reggae
Jam On Radio
Zug, Switzerland / HipHop, Reggae, R'n'B
SKA par Banana Ska
Spain / Reggae, Ska, Punk
Mountain Reggae Radio
Innsbruck, Austria / HipHop, Reggae
ROUGE REGGAE
Le Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland / Reggae
OVA DRIVE RADIO
Ramsgate, United Kingdom / Reggae, Electro
Ibiza Hidden Radio
Ibiza, Spain / Chillout, House, Reggae, Electro
yard vibez radio 98.5
New York City, USA / Reggae
Joy 99.7 FM
Accra, Ghana / Pop, Reggae, World
Radio Summernight
Aarau, Switzerland / Reggae, Electro, Pop, Rock
delta radio Sommer
Kiel, Germany / Reggae, Indie, Pop, R'n'B
Blitz Radio 2000
Jamaica / Reggae
KingdomNubia Radio
London, Canada / Reggae, HipHop, Funk
Rádio Reggae Brasil
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Reggae
MOUVFM Martinique
Fort-de-France, DOM-TOM / Reggae, World, Soul
Perfect Roots Reggae
Palma de Mallorca, Spain / Reggae
Pier Tosi's Podcast
Bologna, Italy / Reggae, Soul
KEAO-LP - Mana'o Radio
Wailuku, USA / Pop, Reggae
Unique Radio
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
SUDRADIO974
DOM-TOM / Zouk and Tropical, Reggae, Hits
Générations - Reggae
Paris, France / Reggae

The Rastafari sound: Jah, Ganja, Bob Marley and the roots of reggae

Reggae came into existence in a late 1960s Jamaica, emerging from the genres ska and rocksteady, and quickly became the dominant style of music in the country. Its lyrics, both sociocritical and inspired by love, peace and unity, coupled with the use of the creole language, Patois, and the spiritual connection to Rastafari, turned reggae into more than just a style of music. Reggae is a social movement, a philosophy and a way of life that has spread internationally since the 1970s - particularly in the US, England and Africa.

Reggae - The Voice of the Oppressed

In the 1970s the development of reggae was fueled by the coming together of the music and the Rastafari movement. The latter is a way of faith striving for equality and justice and advocating the resettlement of the African Diaspora people to Africa. But it is well known mainly thanks to its endorsement of the holy and ritual consumption of marijuana. Bob Marley and The Wailers, and also bands such as Big Youth, Black Uhuru and Burning Spear popularized the love affair between reggae and Rastafari. The previously mentioned ska also formed a reggae movement in the UK, whose supporters most notably included the band UB40. In the US the popularity of reggae was due to Bob Marley: not only directly through his own music, but also indirectly, through the music of others, for example, Eric Clapton's cover version of his song "I Shot the Sheriff" (1974).

In these parts, reggae has been more than an unknown quantity for a long time now. The wave also spilled over to many European nations in the late 1970s, however, the popularity was initially expressed in pure means of consumption. Over the course of the 1980s, many musicians and journalists began to strongly pursue their own interests instead, and in doing so contributed to the emergence of their own reggae culture. The Sound Systems, Pow Pow and Silly Walks played an equally important role as the artist, Gentleman. The latter embraced the Jamaican style over the years he spent living in Jamaica and created authentic reggae music, not only in English, but also using the Jamaican creole language Patois. In the 2000s his number 1 album “Confidence” was a great commercial success.