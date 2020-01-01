Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,711 Stations with Genre Oldies

Radio Balla Balla FM
Italy / Oldies, Schlager
WARE - Real Oldies 1250 AM
Ware, USA / Oldies
Radio Caroline Flashback
Loncin, United Kingdom / Oldies
3KKZ - GOLD 104.3 FM
Melbourne, Australia / Hits, Oldies
rro Müsig pur
Visp, Switzerland / Classical, Oldies, Pop
Antenne MV Oldies & Evergreens
Schwerin, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Oldies Mexico
Mexico / Oldies
1A Rocksongs
Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Hits
WLWL - 77 Big Wave Radio 770 AM
Rockingham NC, USA / Oldies
Chante France 80's
Paris, France / Oldies
Radio 2000
Bruneck, Italy / German Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
A-Radio Medan
Medan, Indonesia / Oldies, World, Pop, Asian
BCC Rockabilly
Paris, France / Oldies, Rock'n'Roll, Rock
Radio Ramasuri
Weiden, Germany / Pop, Oldies
Absolut Oldie Classics
Nuremberg, Germany / Oldies, 70s, Pop
Mega Hit FM - Mega Classics
Netherlands / Oldies
Calypso Radio Malta
Hamrun, Malta / Pop, Oldies, Hits, World
Gold FM
Berlin, Germany / Hits, Oldies
R.SA - Oldieclub
Leipzig, Germany / Oldies, Indie, Pop, Rock
WKSD - Hot 99.7 FM
Paulding, USA / Oldies
Jemné
Bratislava, Slovakia / Oldies, Pop
WXHC - Oldies 101.5 FM
Homer NY, USA / Oldies
melo radio Kraków
Krakow, Poland / Oldies
WFJA - CLASSIC HITS & OLDIES 105.5 FM
Sanford NC, USA / 70s, Hits, Oldies
Radio Tirol Italia
Bolzano, Italy / Oldies, Schlager
SWR4 Trier
Trier, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
The UK 1950s Radio Station
Doncaster, United Kingdom / Oldies
The Great American Songbook
USA / Jazz, Easy Listening, Oldies
102.6 Guldkanalen
Malmö, Sweden / Oldies
1000 HITS 80s
Zaragoza, Spain / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Pop
WLNG 92.1 FM
Sag Harbor, USA / Oldies
Radio Zwickau
Zwickau, Germany / Hits, Pop, Oldies
P4 Plus
Stockholm, Sweden / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Okemos Brewing Radio
Lansing MI, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Electro, Rock
MDR SACHSEN Leipzig
Leipzig, Germany / Oldies, Pop
Top Gold
Tirana, Albania / Oldies
Radio Grün-Weiss
Leoben, Austria / Hits, Oldies, Schlager
98.7 K-LUV
Dallas, USA / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Radio Erzgebirge
Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany / Hits, Pop, Oldies
Tiki Bar Radio
USA / Zouk and Tropical, Oldies, Chillout, Country
Vietnam Vet Radio
USA / Oldies, 70s
CHTN Ocean 100 FM
Charlottetown, Canada / Oldies, Hits
Eldoradio Эльдорадио 101.4 FM
St. Petersburg, Russia / Oldies, Hits
WBNJ - 91.9 FM
Barnegat, USA / Oldies
Different Radio 747 AM
Netherlands / Oldies, Pop, Hits
WRTZ 1410 AM
USA / Oldies
HITRADIO RTL - Oldies
Dresden, Germany / Oldies
011.FM - Retro 70's
Mt. Pleasant MI, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Hits, 70s
Radio Primavera GC 107.3 FM
Playa del Ingles, Spain / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Aspen 102.3
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.