Oldies Radio – 1,711 Stations with Genre Oldies

Berliner Rundfunk – Rik De Lisle Radio
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Gold Web Radio
São Paulo, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s
GHR Midlands UK
Midland, United Kingdom / Oldies, Pop, Reggae, Rock
Perfect Oldies
Palma de Mallorca, Spain / Oldies
Family Radio
Hallbergmoos, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
WNJH HD1
Williamstown, USA / Oldies, Hits
primetime
Oberhausen, Germany / Oldies, Pop
Radio RFR Fréquence Rétro
La Rochette, France / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Chanson
RMF Beatlemania
Krakow, Poland / Pop, Oldies
SWR4 Ludwigshafen
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Furry.FM
Zurich, Sweden / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Bandstand - iRadioPhilly
Huntingdon, USA / Oldies, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
oldiewelle-wk
Wermelskirchen, Germany / Oldies
Radio Alpina 106,9
Saalfelden, Austria / 80s, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radio Amore i migliori anni
Naples, Italy / Hits, Oldies
KBRC - Classic Hits Radio 1430 AM
Mount Vernon WA, USA / Oldies
als-radio
Kiel, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Pop, Rock
ChartMix
Wipperfürth, Germany / Rock, Pop, Oldies, Electro
Radio Marilù
Castelfranco Veneto, Italy / Oldies
Schwany6 Oldie
Germany / Oldies
Melody FM
Ribeirao Preto, Brazil / Oldies
Likya FM 100.2 Mhz
Antalya, Turkey / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Frits365 Easy Listening
Oosterhout, Netherlands / Oldies, Easy Listening, Blues, Podcast
GayInternetRadio
Quedlinburg, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Hapes-Traumexpress
Remscheid, Germany / Oldies, Country, Pop, Ballads
Old Time Gold
London, United Kingdom / Oldies
Scotland 69 AM
Glasgow, United Kingdom / Rock, Oldies, Pop, Soul
The Cliff - Throwback 70s
USA / Oldies, 70s
WCLU - 1490 AM
Glasgow KY, USA / Oldies
EKR - Oldies Paradies
Maidstone, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Oldies
KAAM 770 AM Legends
Dallas, USA / Oldies
Kanon FM 98.6
Kalmar, Sweden / Oldies
K-GOLDEN
Amersfoort, Netherlands / Oldies
KJMO - Cool 97.5 FM
Jefferson City MO, USA / Oldies
classichits
Wetzlar, Germany / Oldies
musiktreff_beatmusik
Stollberg, Germany / Oldies
Lorali
Limburg, Belgium / Oldies, Pop
Nature 1 Max
Rennes, France / Oldies
OLDIES 192 FM - Schlager & Pop
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Progresif Radio
Bandar Seri Begawan, Malaysia / News-Talk, Oldies, Hits
Radio 105 - Classics
Milan, Italy / Oldies, Rock
Radio Northsea International Germany
Lippstadt, Germany / Oldies
ZMIX97
Los Angeles, USA / HipHop, Oldies, R'n'B, Funk
Carolina Classic Hits
Reidsville NC, USA / Hits, Oldies, 70s, 80s
KBEW-FM - 98 Country FM
Blue Earth MN, USA / Oldies
KRCV - Recuerdo 98.3 FM
West Covina, USA / Oldies
KVKVI - Flashback Favorites
Columbus OH, USA / Oldies, Hits, Rock, Soul
retro-kult-radio
Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s
vipergroup
Dortmund, Germany / Oldies
nbc Funkhaus Namibia
Windhoek, Namibia / African, Alternative, Oldies, Pop

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.