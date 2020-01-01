Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Jazz Radio – 982 Stations with Genre Jazz

Jazz Radio - Soul Food
Paris, France / Jazz
Radio FallingStars - Jazz
Seoul, South Korea / Jazz, Swing
Klassik Radio - Till Brönner
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Jazz, Swing
Jazz Radio - New Orleans
Paris, France / Jazz
Jazz Radio - Latin Jazz
Paris, France / Jazz, Latin
Fusion 101
Toronto, Canada / Jazz, Rock
The Great American Songbook
USA / Jazz, Easy Listening, Oldies
WDCB - 90.0 FM
Wheaton, USA / Jazz
The 1920 Network
Chesterpeak, USA / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Blues, Jazz
SOULFOOD
Oldenburg, Germany / Funk, Jazz, Soul
181.fm - Christmas Smooth Jazz
Waynesboro, USA / Jazz
Jazz Radio - Piano Jazz
Paris, France / Jazz, Instrumental
Jazz Radio - Jazz & Classique
Paris, France / Jazz, Classical
Electro Swing Revolution Radio
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Jazz, Swing
Jazz Radio - Jazz & Cinema
Paris, France / Jazz, Film & Musical
Nina fm
Sallanches, France / HipHop, Jazz, Rock, Soul
Global Swing Broadcast Sweden
Stockholm, Sweden / Swing, Jazz
Crooner Radio Lounge
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Ambient
WJST Jet Set
Lexington, USA / Jazz, Easy Listening, Bossa Nova
Inside Jazz Fusion
USA / Jazz
Traxx.FM Cool Jam
Carouge, Switzerland / Jazz, Chillout
smooth jazz CROOZE
Antwerp, Belgium / Jazz
Amazing Smooth and Jazz
USA / Jazz
FIP autour du jazz
Paris, France / Jazz
Musiq3
Brussels, Belgium / Classical, Jazz
KJZY - Smooth 93.7 FM -
Sebastopol, USA / Jazz
Swissradio.ch Jazz Swing
Küsnacht, Switzerland / Jazz, Swing
Jazz Radio - Jazzy French
Paris, France / Jazz
WVSU - Samford's Smooth Jazz Radio 91.1 FM
Birmingham AL, USA / Jazz
Love 94
Pompano Beach, USA / Jazz, Chillout, Soul
Jazz Radio - Manouche
Paris, France / Jazz
WKWM - WLRN FM 91.5
Marathon FL, USA / Jazz
Radio Relax Smooth Jazz Radio France
Nice, France / Jazz, Ambient
106.3 The Lounge
Port Douglas, Australia / Jazz
Light FM
Beirut, Lebanon / Blues, Jazz, Rock, Ballads
Woofer Radio
London, United Kingdom / Soul, R'n'B, Funk, Jazz
TOPBLUES
Tucson, USA / Jazz, Blues, Rock, Soul
Chérie Jazzy
Paris, France / Jazz
Jazz Radio BCN
Barcelona, Spain / Jazz
Relax FM
Vilnius, Lithuania / Jazz, Rock, Blues, Soul
Nostalgie Jazz
Paris, France / Swing, Blues, Jazz
KSBR Jazz 88.5 FM
Mission Viejo, USA / Jazz
Linas Jazz Webradio
Paris, France / Jazz, Swing
Jazz de Ville
Rotterdam, Netherlands / Jazz
Concertzender Hard Bop
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Jazz
KUVO - jazz89 KVJZ
Denver, USA / Jazz
OpenFM - Retro Café
Warsaw, Poland / Jazz, Chillout
Capital Jazz Radio
USA / Jazz, Funk
Myhitmusic - Mr. GROOVE
Hanover, Germany / Funk, Disco, Jazz, Soul
Radio 95 Cinco Jazz
San Jose, Costa Rica / Jazz

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.