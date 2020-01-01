Radio Logo
Jazz Radio – 984 Stations with Genre Jazz

KPBS 89.5 FM
San Diego, USA / News-Talk, Jazz, Gospel
JazzRadio.net
Berlin, Germany / Jazz
NRK Jazz
Oslo, Norway / Jazz
Double J
Sydney, Australia / Jazz
Smooth Jazz Expressions
Springfield, USA / Jazz
Radio Dimensione Relax
Rome, Italy / Chillout, Ambient, Jazz
The Seabreeze 106.3 FM
Miramar, USA / Jazz
Smooth FM
Lisbon, Portugal / Jazz
Jazz Radio - Ladies & Crooners
Paris, France / Jazz, Soul
KMHD 89.1 FM
Gresham, USA / Jazz
ABC Love
Paris, France / Chillout, Jazz, Pop
WWOZ
New Orleans, USA / Jazz
Swing Street Radio
San Francisco, USA / Jazz, Swing
Allzic Jazz Blues
Lyon, France / Blues, Jazz
JFSR - Jazz Funk Soul Radio
United Kingdom / Funk, Jazz, Soul
Cladrite Radio
New York City, USA / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Pop, Jazz, Swing
Jazz Radio - Electro Swing
Paris, France / Electro, Jazz
Classic Soul 1075.com
Atlanta, USA / Jazz, Soul, R'n'B
CJRT JAZZ.FM91
Toronto, Canada / Jazz, Classical
Radio Nostalgia Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Swing, Jazz
BRA - BLUE BOSSA NOVA RADIO
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Bossa Nova, Jazz
Solar Radio
London, United Kingdom / Soul, Urban, Jazz, Funk
CLUB 80'S MUSIC UK
London, United Kingdom / House, 80s, Jazz, Soul
FIP Strasbourg
Strasbourg, France / Classical, Jazz
ABC Relax
Corenc, France / Blues, Jazz, Soul, Ambient
The Loft
New York City, USA / Jazz
Jazz de Ville Groove
Rotterdam, Netherlands / Jazz, Soul, Funk
JazZradio.aZ
Baku, Azerbaijan / Jazz
Couleurs Jazz Radio
Paris, France / Jazz, Blues, Swing
Clásica FM Radio
Madrid, Spain / Jazz, Classical
SALSAGORDARADIO
Cali, Colombia / Jazz, Salsa
GrooveFM
Heigenbrücken, Germany / Ambient, Funk, Jazz
Southern Soul Blues
Lafayette, USA / Jazz, Blues, Soul, Gospel
SmoothLounge.com Global Radio
Monterey Bay, USA / Jazz, Chillout
WSIE 88.7 FM The Sound
Edwardsville IL, USA / Jazz
Hit Station.fm Lounge
Kaarst, Germany / Chillout, Jazz
WRTI 90.1 FM HD2 Jazz
Philadelphia, USA / Jazz
WCLK - The Jazz of The City 91.9 FM
Atlanta, USA / Jazz
KXOT - KEXP 91,7 FM
Tacoma WA, USA / Pop, HipHop, Jazz, Reggae
Jazz - Radio Swiss Jazz
Hamburg, Germany / Jazz
eurosmoothjazz
Germany / Jazz
RNE Radio Clásica
Madrid, Spain / Classical, Jazz, Traditional, Latin
BCN Jazz
Barcelona, Spain / Jazz, Easy Listening, Ambient
The Jazz UK 1 - Soulful Jazz
Barnstaple, United Kingdom / Jazz, Soul, Funk
RJM Jazzy
Toulouse, France / Jazz
Le Mellotron
France / Jazz, Indie, Alternative, Funk
Crooner Radio Julio Iglesias
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
Jazz Radio - Groov’up
Paris, France / Jazz
Jazz Radio - Reprises
Paris, France / Jazz, Soul, World
Linn Jazz
Glasgow, United Kingdom / Jazz

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.