Hits Radio – 4,948 Stations with Genre
Hits
Radiolé
Madrid, Spain / Hits, Latin
Radio GRA Torun
Toruń, Poland / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Rentnerradio
Germany / Oldies, Hits, 70s
947
Johannesburg, South Africa / Hits, Pop
WCSY-FM - Cosy 103.7 FM
South Haven MI, USA / Hits
RMF Hot New
Krakow, Poland / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
WDLB - Marshfield's Own AM 1450
Wausau WI, USA / Hits
FFH Party
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Hits, Pop, Schlager
Greek World Radio
Limassol, Cyprus / Hits, Pop
MUZO FM
Wrocław, Poland / Hits, Pop, Rock
Radio Moldova
Chișinău, Moldova / News-Talk, Hits, Pop
WNUR 89.3 FM
Evanston, USA / Hits
Bush Radio
Cape Town, South Africa / Hits
Mix FM 104.4
Beirut, Lebanon / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Nile FM
Cairo, Egypt / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts, World
UTY FM Medari 90.7
Yogyakarta, Indonesia / Hits, Pop
90s90s In The Mix
Kiel, Germany / Hits, 90s
WBTI - Today's Hit Music 96.9 FM
Lexington, USA / Hits
WKPW 90.7 FM
Knightstown IN, USA / Hits
Mix FM - Saudi Arabia
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia / Oriental, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
WRFG - Radio Free Georgia 89.3 FM
Atlanta GA, USA / Hits
RMF Polskie Przeboje
Krakow, Poland / Hits
Champagne FM
Château-Thierry, France / Pop, Hits
Los 40 Colombia
Colombia / Hits
100%Radio – Carcassonne
Carcassonne, France / Hits
Bolt 107.5 FM
Humboldt, Canada / Hits, Pop, Rock
Rádio Sim
Rio Maior, Portugal / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Today Dance Radio
Turin, Italy / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Raadio Kuku
Tallinn, Estonia / Hits
KOST 103.5
Los Angeles, USA / Hits
Guerrilla Radio
Bucharest, Romania / Hits, Pop
OUI FM Acoustic
Paris, France / Hits, Pop
FORUM
Orléans, France / Pop, Hits
Pool FM
São Paulo, Brazil / Hits, Electro, 80s, 90s
WQGR - Cougar 93.7 FM
North Madison OH, USA / Hits
Radiocity 97FM
Kampala, Uganda / Top 40 & Charts, Reggae, Zouk and Tropical, Hits
Metro 2 Radio
Newcastle, United Kingdom / Hits, Pop
ANTENNE AUSTRO HITS
Klagenfurt, Austria / Hits, Pop
Activa FM Valencia
Valencia, Spain / Hits
NRJ LA PLAYLIST 100% HITS FRANCAIS
Paris, France / Hits
NRJ 104.2 FM Moscow
Moscow, Russia / Hits
WRTB - The Bull 95.3 FM
Winnebago IL, USA / Hits
Callisto Rádió
Tatabánya, Hungary / Pop, Hits, 80s
Antenne Niedersachsen Charts
Hanover, Germany / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
CKQQ Q103.1 FM
Kelowna, Canada / Hits, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
unserRadio Passau
Passau, Germany / Hits, Oldies, Pop
Capital FM 91.3
Kampala, Uganda / African, Reggae, Hits
Radio Slovenija International
Maribor, Slovenia / Hits
FlorFM
Colmar, France / Pop, Hits
OpenFM - 500 Największych Hitów
Warsaw, Poland / Rock, HipHop, Hits, Pop
