Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

CtuHot
Toronto, Canada / HipHop, R'n'B
CULTURAP 593
Quito, Ecuador / Rap, HipHop
CyberFM Streetz
USA / Rap, Blues, HipHop, Indie
WKMT-DB DAGR8FM
Miami, USA / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
DaGrahynd Music
Atlanta, USA / Electro, HipHop, Indie, Pop
Dallas Rap Radio
Dallas, USA / Rap, HipHop
Dance Size
Sofia, Bulgaria / House, HipHop, Disco, Funk
DASDING Rap, sonst nichts
Baden-Baden, Germany / HipHop, Punk
DASH 1
Lennestadt, Germany / Pop, HipHop, R'n'B
DASH 1580
Lennestadt, Germany / HipHop
DASH Independent Grind
Lennestadt, Germany / HipHop, Rap
DASH LOUD
Lennestadt, Germany / Pop, HipHop
DASH Multiplayer
Lekenik, Germany / HipHop, Alternative, Pop
DASH Native Rhymes
Lennestadt, Germany / HipHop
DASH Skee 24/7
Lennestadt, Germany / Pop, HipHop
DASH The City
Lennestadt, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B
DASH The Cut
Lennestadt, Germany / HipHop, Rap
DASH XXL
Lennestadt, Germany / HipHop, Urban
Daylight Radio
Bad Hersfeld, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Schlager
DCFM HAITI
St. Marc, Haiti / HipHop, World, R'n'B, Electro
Station dcodr
New York City, USA / Rock, HipHop
Def Beat Radio
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Rap, Funk, Soul
Def Frenchies Radio
Bordeaux, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul, Funk
delta radio - X-Mas
Kiel, Germany / HipHop, Indie, Rock
DIGGA.FM - Deutschrap. 24 Stunden. Täglich
Berlin, Germany / Rap, HipHop
DJ Kawon Radio
Garland, USA / News-Talk, HipHop, Indie, R'n'B
DJ Lee Cole
Scottsdale AZ, USA / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Electro, Pop
DNAradio.net
New York City, USA / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Soul
Downtown Hott Radio
Decatur, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Gospel
Duraka Radio
Carolina, USA / HipHop
El Bloke Radio
Miami, USA / HipHop, Urban
ElectroMix68
France / Electro, HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae
Elev8tion Radio
Vineland, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Enlace Hip Hop 88.0
Medellín, Colombia / Reggae, HipHop
La Radio Eponyme
Mulhouse, France / Pop, HipHop, Alternative, Electro
ESRN Radio
Louisville, USA / HipHop, Urban, Indie, Rock
ESSENTIEL Radio fr
Lyon, France / Christian Music, HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
Europa Plus R&B
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / R'n'B, HipHop
Exclusively Kendrick Lamar
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / HipHop, Urban
Extreme Exposure Radio
Atlanta, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Jazz, Rock
Family Dollar Radio
Houston, USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Fashion District Radio
Johannesburg, South Africa / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
FINN Radio One
Kerpen, Germany / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Top 40 & Charts
Fleet Boom Radio
Jersey City, USA / Rap, HipHop
FLOW 93-5
Toronto, Canada / HipHop
FMK - Radio Life News
Paris, France / HipHop, Urban, Reggae, R'n'B
FOQO
Alverca do Ribatejo, Portugal / HipHop, Electro, House, Pop
Franco-Espace
Dayton, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rock, Gospel
FRC All Music Network
Australia / Electro, Pop, German Folklore, HipHop
Free-NightFM
Germany / HipHop, House, Pop, Electro

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.