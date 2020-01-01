Radio Logo
Classic Rock Radio – 671 Stations with Genre Classic Rock

Feel Good Rock
USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Rocky.FM
Berlin, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
Classic Rock Hard Radio
Avoca NY, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
WOFX-FM - Fox 92.5 FM
Cincinnati OH, USA / Classic Rock
WHTT-FM - Classic Hits 104.1 FM
Buffalo, USA / Classic Rock
KSHE 95 94.7 FM
St. Louis, USA / Classic Rock, Metal, Rock
Feel Good Rock
USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Okemos Brewing Radio
Lansing MI, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Electro, Rock
gdradio
USA / Classic Rock
Pinguin on the Rocks
Hilversum, Netherlands / Rock, Classic Rock
KITS - Live 105 FM
San Francisco, USA / Classic Rock
Just Classic Rock
USA / Classic Rock, Rock
011.FM - Retro 70's
Mt. Pleasant MI, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Hits, 70s
Aspen 102.3
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop
Bates FM - Classic Rock
Bothell, USA / Classic Rock
ANTENNE VORARLBERG Classic Rock
Schwarzach, Austria / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
CFRQ - Q104 FM
Halifax, Canada / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
REDDROCKRADIO
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock
WAVS - 1170 AM Radio
Davie, USA / Classic Rock, Hits
WUKY NPR Rocks
Lexington, USA / Classic Rock
STAR FM Rock Classics
Berlin, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
KTHU - Thunder 100.7
Corning, USA / Classic Rock
Radio 101 Rock
Zagreb, Croatia / Classic Rock, Rock
Rock Melodic Radio
USA / Rock, Classic Rock, Hard Rock
Choice Classic Rock
Winnipeg, Canada / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s
Antenne Niedersachsen Oldies
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
Radio Rock UK
Shipston-on-Stour, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
Super Rock Hits
Belo Horizonte, Brazil / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Metal
Hard Rockin' 80s
Columbia, USA / Classic Rock, Metal, Rock
Planet Pootwaddle
Santa Monica, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Blues, Swing
WGLO - 95.5 FM Peoria's Classic Rock
Preoria, USA / Classic Rock
Antenne Niedersachsen Greatest Hits
Hanover, Germany / Classic Rock, Pop
Transamérica Pop Curitiba
Curitiba, Brazil / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Classic Long Island Radio
Atlanta GA, USA / Classic Rock, 70s
ROCKSTATION
Zurich, Switzerland / Classic Rock, Rock
WHOG-FM - The HOG 95.7 FM
Ormond-By-The-Sea, USA / Classic Rock
FFH Rock
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Alternative
BigR - Rock Top 40
Bothell, USA / Rock, Classic Rock
KKGL - The Eagle 96.9 FM
Nampa ID, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
Pirate Radio - Classic Rock
Santa Barbara, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Soul
AFN 360 - Legacy
Washington, USA / Classic Rock
24-7 Niche Radio - Legends Classic Rock
Scottsdale, USA / Classic Rock
Triple M 99.5 Cairns
Cairns, Australia / Classic Rock
Rockhaus Radio
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Classic Rock, Metal, Rock, Hard Rock
WPRY - The Zone 95.3 FM
Perry FL, USA / Classic Rock
Radio Regenbogen - Classic Rock
Mannheim, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
California-101
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Oldies, Rock
Reign Radio 2 - The Classic Rock Station
Daytona Beach, USA / Classic Rock, Christian Music
ClassicROCK København
Copenhagen, Denmark / Classic Rock
Status Quo Rock Radio
Mettmann, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock

Classic Rock

Classic rock denotes a music style of rock that came into being in the time period between 1965 and 1975. The term itself was first coined in 1981 by the then newly established radio station WYSP. This station exclusively played various styles of rock music that were popular at that time.

The Beatles are considered the first group to have played classic rock. At that time they began to gradually move away from using the simple song structures and harmonies that characterised the music of their early years, as they increasingly developed a rockier sound. However, classic rock only first became famous thanks to the wild guitar sounds produced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Animals and The Rolling Stones. The latter is attributed with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", widely considered the first, best and one true classic rock hit of all time. In general, classic rock hits are referred to as “the best” and “most original” songs in rock music.

Given that classic rock is regarded as a traditional radio format, classic rock stations can naturally be found on radio.net, playing rock classics around the clock.