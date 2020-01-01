Radio Logo
Gem Radio New Wave
Dublin, Ireland / 80s, Alternative
Radio Plus Gdańsk
Gdańsk, Poland / 80s, 90s, Pop
Sydney's 2CH
Sydney, Australia / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
RT1 80s
Augsburg, Germany / 80s, Pop
Radio Trausnitz
Landshut, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
AceRadio-The Hair Band Channel
Bothell, USA / 80s, Rock, Metal
Radio Laguna 93.7 FM
Belgrade, Serbia / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio IN
Ingolstadt, Germany / 70s, 80s
80er
Germany / 80s
Radio Arabella 80er
Munich, Germany / 80s
GotRadio - Rockin 80's
USA / 80s, Rock
Radio Ton - Heilbronn Ludwigsburg
Heilbronn, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
Spreeradio 80er
Berlin, Germany / 80s
Xtra Música 97.4 FM
Fuerteventura, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
radio SAW 80er
Magdeburg, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Hits
NOSTALGIE NEW WAVE
Paris, France / 80s
Radio Motel
São Paulo, Brazil / Easy Listening, 70s, 80s, Ballads
DELUXE 80s EXTREME
Munich, Germany / 80s
1A 80er Hits
Germany / 80s, Pop, Oldies, Hits
RMF Depeche Mode
Krakow, Poland / 80s, 90s, Electro
KZOY - Sunny Radio 93.3 fm
Sioux Falls SD, USA / Hits, 80s
BeGoodRadio - 80s Mix
Bothell, USA / 80s, Pop
RADIO PSR 80er
Leipzig, Germany / 80s, Hits, Electro, Punk
WBPC - Beach 95.1 FM
Ebro, USA / 70s, 80s, Classic Rock
CLUB 80'S MUSIC UK
London, United Kingdom / House, 80s, Jazz, Soul
Best Net Radio - 80s Metal
Bothell WA, USA / 80s, Metal
Radio Caroline 319 Gold - Radio Monique 963 Gold
Breskens, Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Best Net Radio - 80s Mellow
Bothell WA, USA / 80s, Pop, Ballads
Powerhitz.com - Pure Classic Rock
New York City, USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, Rock
Box UK
Birmingham, United Kingdom / Top 40 & Charts, 80s, Pop, Easy Listening
Spectrum FM Costa Almería
Mojacar, Spain / Hits, 70s, 80s
Radio Paradiso - Die Küste und Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies, 80s
80s80s Italo Disco
Hamburg, Germany / Hits, 80s
BeGoodRadio - 80s Office
Bothell, USA / Pop, 80s, Ballads
Olympia Classics
Netherlands / 70s, 80s, 90s
Easy Network
Padova, Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s, Easy Listening
Old School RnB - Urbanradio.com
Marietta, USA / R'n'B, 70s, 80s, 90s
Virgin Rock 80
Milan, Italy / 80s, Rock
Classic 21 80's
Brussels, Belgium / 80s
NONSOLOSUONI
Italy / 80s, Pop
Radio ZET 80
Warsaw, Poland / 80s, Hits, Pop
Fantasy Italo Radio
Netherlands / 80s, Electro, Disco
Radio Charivari Regensburg
Regensburg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Antenne MV Oldies & Evergreens
Schwerin, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Cheesy FM
Manduri, Uzbekistan / 80s, 90s, Pop
RAM FM - Eighties Hit Radio
Netherlands / 80s
RSO 91.7 FM
Thessaloniki, Greece / 80s
Radio Primavera
Aschaffenburg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Treffers Radio
Wolmaransstad, South Africa / Hits, Country, 70s, 80s
Meer Radio 88.0
Neustadt, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .