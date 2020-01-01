Radio Logo
80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

radiofresh
Germany / 80s, Pop
Radio Italia Stoccarda
Böblingen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Latin, Schlager
The Radio Master of Titan
Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
radiomsh
Germany / 80s
RadioPlayGermany
Fulda, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
RadioRob
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Pop
radioSTOLBERG
Stolberg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, R'n'B
radiotobba
Germany / 80s, Hits, Pop
radiotrdfm
Germany / 80s
Remember Radio
Bremen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Retroradio
Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
RETROWELLE
Kiel, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, 70s
rockshandy
Germany / 80s, Punk, Electro
ROI-FM Webradio Innsbruck
Innsbruck, Austria / 80s, Classic Rock, Disco, Pop
RTL69
Königs Wusterhausen, Germany / 80s
RTR1 - Die Powerstation
Constance, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
rtr1-gayworld
Konstanz, Germany / 80s
Ruhrpottradio
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
SaarMixRadio1
Neunkirchen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
SATzentrale
Coswig, Germany / 80s, 90s, 70s
SATzentrale Retro
Coswig, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
schlagerrallyefm
Bad Kötzting, Germany / Schlager, 70s, 80s, German Folklore
schnakenmucke
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / 80s, 90s
sdr2-fun
Germany / 80s
secondfuture
Germany / 80s, Electro
silks
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / 80s, Disco
Sound and Fun
Hanover, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
Star-Power-Radio
Wolfenbüttel, Germany / Pop, 80s, 90s, Discofox
SaarlandRadio
Sulzbach/Saar, Germany / 80s, Pop, Jazz, Rock
starclub-radio
Eystrup, Germany / Rock, 80s, Pop
starnetradio
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s
strandkorb
Borkum, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
sunbeatsradio
Germany / Oldies, 90s, 80s
SunRadioLive
Maxdorf, Germany / 70s, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
synexitfm80er
Karlsruhe, Germany / Hits, 80s
syvo8
Ulm, Germany / Pop, 80s, Alternative, Rock
Terra Music
Germany / 80s
Transistor FM – 80s90s
Germany / 80s
the-blitz-kids
Essen, Germany / 80s, Pop
The Vision
Selm, Germany / Trance, 80s, 90s, Pop
top100retro
Germany / 80s
torsten-tune
Dresden, Germany / 80s
torstens-radioshow
Dresden, Germany / 80s, 90s
Transistor FM
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Vaterstettener Welle
Weißenfeld, Germany / News-Talk, 80s, Pop, Rock
Vinyl Maxi FM
Mainz, Germany / 80s, Discofox, 70s, 90s
vinyl-xl
Germany / Chillout, 80s, Pop
Wasgauradio
Pirmasens, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
waveitalo
Germany / Pop, 80s, Disco
wel105point5
Klagenfurt, Austria / Oldies, Country, 70s, 80s

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .