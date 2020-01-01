Radio Logo
Pop Radio – 10,525 Stations with Genre Pop

ENERGY Pop
Germany / Pop
Lolliradio Happy
Rome, Italy / Pop
KlubRadio Hungary
Budapest, Hungary / Pop
radio TOP 40
Weimar, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
KUAZ-FM 89.1
Tucson, USA / Pop
Radiocentras
Vilnius, Lithuania / Pop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Radio D Plus
Podgorica, Montenegro / Pop
Heart Wiltshire
Swindon, United Kingdom / Pop
NDR 1 Radio MV - Region Neubrandenburg
Neubrandenburg, Germany / Pop, Hits
Skyline Gold 102.5 FM
Hedge End, United Kingdom / Pop
R&B Hits - Urbanradio.com
Marietta, USA / R'n'B, HipHop, Pop
KGLK FM - Houston's Eagle
Houston, USA / Pop
CIDC Z103.5 FM -
Toronto, Canada / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Radio Ton - Baden-Württemberg
Reutlingen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
ANR
Aalborg, Denmark / Pop
WERS 88.9FM
Boston, USA / Alternative, Pop, Rock
Spectrum FM South Costa Blanca & Costa Cálida
Cartagena, Spain / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radyo Fenomen
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop
Kiss FM
Nice, France / Pop
ENERGY Acoustic Hits
Germany / Easy Listening, Pop
WKCR 89.9 FM
New York City, USA / Pop
WVOS-FM - WVOS-FM 95.9 FM
Liberty NY, USA / 90s, Hits, Pop, Rock
SWR4 Ulm
Ulm, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
80s80s David Bowie
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, Punk, Pop, Rock
Radio Flevoland
Lelystad, Netherlands / Pop
Radio Sedaye Mardom
Tarzana CA, USA / Pop, World, Traditional
Be Happy! 78.9 - Umeda FM
Osaka, Japan / Pop
Radio Plassenburg
Kulmbach, Germany / Hits, Pop, Schlager
Alpenwelle
Bad Tölz, Germany / Pop
WVUV-FM - V103 103.1 FM
Pago Pago, USA / Hits, Pop
ERT Kosmos 93,6
Athens, Greece / Pop
Radio Usora Dijaspora - Folk
Bosnia and Herzegovina / Pop, Traditional
Radio Hit Latino
Miami, USA / Pop, Latin, Ballads
Deegay.FM Pop & Dance
Rome, Italy / Pop, Electro
ENERGY TIROL
Innsbruck, Austria / Pop, Hits
Radio Roberto
Miki, Italy / Electro, Pop, Rock
CIHT Hot 89.9 FM
Ottawa, Canada / Hits, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Radio Ö24 Wien
Vienna, Austria / Hits, Pop
Radio Galaxy Passau
Passau, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
Mix 104.9
Darwin, Australia / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
WHRP 94.1 FM
Gurley AL, USA / Pop
Radio Ciao
Atessa, Italy / Hits, Pop
181.fm - Christmas Mix
Waynesboro, USA / Christian Music, Pop
Radio Skive
Skive, Denmark / Pop
RAM Power 102.7
Rome, Italy / Pop
Radio Bergamo
Bergamo, Italy / Pop
100% Schlager Best Of 2019 - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Pop
KISS FM – ROMANTIC MUSIC - SEXTIME BEATS
Berlin, Germany / Pop, R'n'B, Urban
RSI Rete Uno
Lugano, Switzerland / Pop
Wazobia FM 95.1 Kano
Kano, Nigeria / Pop, World

Pop Music - From The Beatles to Bieber

If you’re talking about pop , Michael Jackson also known as the King of Pop will come to mind. However, there were others too who made this genre what it is today. The unique sounds of the Beatles, Madonna, George Michael, Robbie Williams and Britney Spears have echoed through the generations. What would pop music be like without their catchy, harmonic and melodic songs to get everyone singing? But what exactly is pop? We take a look at its rise and impact to bring light to the darkness.

Pop, which is not synonymous with the term popular music, arose out of rock’n’roll, folk and beat music in the mid 50s USA. However, Elvis Presley is also counted as a pioneer of the pop culture. The complexity of the original music style largely disappeared. In its place, simple harmonicas and series’ of melodies easy to remember were introduced, giving the populace better access to this music. With its catchy melodies the new style of pop was especially well received by the younger generation.

The Beatles, who started their legendary career in the 60s, belong to the first and most popular group of bands that have made pop what it is today. With their guitar-driven music they not only provided inspiration for bands at the time but became a source of inspiration for generations of artists to come. Popular music of the 70s was especially shaped by the flower-power-movement and disco music. The US-American film Saturday Night Fever and its respective soundtrack rather spectacularly mirrored the pop-feeling of the 70s with pop hits from the Bee Gees and Kool & The Gang.

Since the 80s pop music has also inspired the adult audience - who could imagine the modern music scene without it? The King of Pop, Michael Jackson , remains unforgotten. His album, Thriller, is the most sold album of all time. His hits Billy Jean and Smooth Criminal epitomize pop from this decade. The same applies for Madonna who received the title of The Queen of Pop with her hits Like A Prayer and Like a Virgin, becoming the most successful female singer of the decade. Also worth mentioning is Whitney Houston and Prince whose hits Wanna Dance With Somebody and Purple Rain respectively have sung themselves into pop heaven. Meanwhile in Europe, pop artists Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Nena and Co. became musical sensations.

In the 90s one of the greatest changes in music history took place with the breakthrough of hip hop and r’n’b. Even popular music became heavily influenced by these two musical styles, seen, for example, in pop songs by Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Boys II Men and TLC. The end of the 90s marked the teen pop entrance on the international music scene. Backstreet Boys, Destiny's Child and the Spice Girls, all from Great Britain, conquered the pop charts. Britney Spears stormed the charts with her hit "...Baby One More Time" and in doing so became arguably the most famous popstar at the time.

In the 2000s the triumph of teen pop continued. However, some boybands such as NSYNC couldn’t hold on to their popularity during the second half of the decade. Instead, many children's series’ stars such as Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez rose to the top of the sales charts. In addition, the strong influence of African American music remained evident. Rihanna, who frequently combined this style with Caribbean sounds, can now be considered one of the biggest pop stars of the last 20 years. The end of 2000s marked the arrival of a new wave of influential artists, all of whom have transformed the music scene up to the present day. Lady Gaga, for example, entered the stage in 2008 with her pop hit Just Dance, and livened up pop music by reintroducing key electronic elements, heard in her music, which can be listened to on the dedicated station, ABCD Lady Gaga .

Justin Bieber's debut single One Time came out a year later. The heart-throb, who was discovered by the equally successful singer Usher, triggered total mass hysteria one public appearance at a time. Also worth noting is the influence of various casting shows on the pop scene over the last 15 years, with shows having produced stars such as One Direction, Olly Murs (both X Factor) and Kelly Clarkson (American Idol).

So, what has this musical backstory taught us? Pop is not just pop. This type of music for the masses likes to combine various, current styles together. Although hard to pin down, the general consensus still recognizes two distinctive features of pop music: its electro-acoustic production and the distribution of this music through mass media. Its "triviality" together with the fact that it is the most lucrative branch of the music industry sometimes gives pop a bad name among critics. However, this hasn’t affected this genre’s popularity one bit. Everyone can relate to the lyrics in some way or another. Countless radio stations on radio.net address the issues of life, love and loss. The extensive collection of radios on offer demonstrates just how diverse this genre is, and that it continues to develop all the time. There will always be a Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift or a Justin Bieber taking the charts by storm.