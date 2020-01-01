Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,711 Stations with Genre Oldies

CKZZ Z95.3 FM
Vancouver, Canada / Oldies, Hits
Radio Newcastle 1629 AM
Newcastle, Australia / Oldies
De Jukebox
Herentals, Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Rádio Marte Madeira
Funchal, Portugal / Oldies, Electro, Pop
Mona FM
Lille, France / Oldies, Schlager
Hits 90s
Zaragoza, Spain / Oldies, Hits, Electro, 90s
6nr - Curtin FM 100.1
Perth, Australia / Oldies, Hits
WCRL - Classic Hits 95.3
Oneonta AL, USA / Oldies
TOP FM oldies
Budapest, Hungary / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Oldies
Germany / Oldies
MDR THÜRINGEN Suhl
Suhl, Germany / Oldies, Pop
Radio Westerwald
Höhr-Grenzhausen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
Melody Radio
Sofia, Bulgaria / Oldies
KLYC 1260 AM
McMinnville OR, USA / Hits, Oldies
J-Pop Sakura Natsukashii
Nagoya, Japan / Pop, Asian, Oldies, Hits
Retro Turk
Istanbul, Turkey / Oldies
Radio Oldies
Munich, Germany / Oldies, 70s
WDVR Penn-Jersey Educational Radio
USA / Oldies
FM Goud
Peer, Belgium / Oldies, Pop
WTTF - OLDIES 1600 AM
Tiffin OH, USA / Oldies
KBEW - 98 Country AM
Blue Earth MN, USA / Oldies
Radio Caprice - Oldies
Russia / Oldies
Radyoilef
Ankara, Turkey / Pop, Hits, Oldies
Yesterday USA
Richardson, USA / Oldies
Frekvence 1 Ceskoslovenske hity
Prague, Czech Republic / Oldies
WCCL - Cool 101.7 FM
Central City, USA / Oldies
FM Edogawa 84.3
Tokyo, Japan / Oldies, Hits
1A 60er
Hof, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock'n'Roll
RadioSouvenir.com
Nice, France / Oldies, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 80s
WBNR-DB - myBNR
Fredericksburg VA, USA / Oldies
Radio Drehscheibe
Perchtoldsdorf, Austria / Pop, Rock, Oldies, 80s
Columbia AM
Aalst, Netherlands / Oldies
KJAA 1240
USA / Oldies
Vintage FM
Penrith, Australia / Oldies
60XL
Netherlands / Oldies
popular-oldies-radio
Düsseldorf, Germany / Oldies
1 HITS 70s
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, 70s
Radio Alperose
Bern, Switzerland / Oldies, Country, Schlager, German Folklore
Count Down Radio
USA / 70s, Oldies
Radio Oro Marbella
Marbella, Spain / Classic Rock, Pop, Oldies
Schwany Souvenir1
Aiterhofen, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
USA Dance Mix
Atlanta, USA / Electro, Disco, House, Oldies
M Radio Culte 60/70
Paris, France / 70s, Oldies
181.fm - Christmas Oldies
Waynesboro, USA / Oldies
Vinyl Days Radio
Liverpool, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s
DeeGay.FM Classic
Rome, Italy / Oldies, Pop, Electro, Disco
Golden Oldies Hit Radio - POWER101
Paignton, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Germanradio.info/Oldies
Leipzig, Germany / Oldies
Oldieradio Florida
Lehigh Acres, USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Hola You 106.9 FM
Fuerteventura, Spain / Hits, Oldies, Pop

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.