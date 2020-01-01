Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

KKLS - The Hills 920 AM
Randsfjord, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies
KKUP 91.5
Santa Clara, USA / Oldies, Soul
Radio Klangteppich
Dresden, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Discofox, Schlager
Kleiner Musikpalast
Oldenburg, Germany / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
knixx.fm - Dein Webradio
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Pop, Rock
KNND 1400 AM
Cottage Grove OR, USA / Country, Oldies
KNTY - The Wolf 101.9 FM
Shingle Springs CA, USA / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
KoHoSo Radio 66
Crestline OH, USA / Oldies
Omroep Kontakt
Eindhoven, Netherlands / Hits, Oldies, Pop
KRCD - Recuerdo 103.9 FM
Inglewood, USA / Oldies
KrixFM Lüneburg
Lüneburg, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Krushnation Internet Radio
USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Country, Blues
KSCA - La 101.9 FM
Glendale, USA / Oldies
KSVR-FM 91.7 FM
Friday Harbor WA, USA / Oldies
KTL-Radio
Germany / Hits, Oldies
Radio Kumhofer
Purkersdorf, Austria / Reggae, Oldies, Bachata
Radio Kungsbacka 95.2 FM
Kungsbacka, Sweden / Oldies
Kunterbuntes-Muntermacher-Radio
Oberursel, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
La Carihuela Radio
Netherlands / Oldies, Pop, Easy Listening, Soul
Radio Längsacker
Dessau, Germany / Oldies, Country, Pop, Rock
Lagos On-Line
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Latin
LandesWelle OldieWelle
Erfurt, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Radio Land Van Waas
Sint-Niklaas, Belgium / Oldies, Schlager
-z-a-c-h-i-4-u-euro-disco
Meldorf, Germany / Oldies
DeineCharts 0-24 Oldies Pop Rock
Rhauderfehn, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Pop
0ldiesender
Bamberg, Germany / Oldies
1000gold-hits
Germany / Oldies
100radiomusikkiste
Bad Orb, Germany / Oldies, Hits, 70s, 80s
2live
Germany / Oldies
Radio33smr
Germany / Hits, Schlager, Pop, Oldies
42Radio-Entertainment
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
70er80er-revival
Germany / Oldies
71mix
Hamburg, Germany / Oldies
ab33t
Germany / Pop, Oldies
agcocojambo
Hamburg, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
album-re-release-deutsch
Meldorf, Germany / Oldies
album-re-release-international
Meldorf, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
albumradiosouvenirs
France / Oldies
alles-bunt-gemischt
Germany / Oldies
allesdeutsch
Germany / Oldies
alltimeclassics
Kiel, Germany / Oldies, Hits
amorsaal
Dresden, Germany / Classic Rock, Oldies
andy
Germany / Oldies
angelfamily2
Dresden, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
antenne-halle
Halle (Saale), Germany / Oldies
antenne-oldies
Munich, Germany / Oldies
awr-afu-webradio
Norderstedt, Germany / Oldies
babsis-oldies
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Oldies
back_in_time
Berlin, Germany / Hits, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Webradio Balaton
Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.