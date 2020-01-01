Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,709 Stations with Genre Oldies

Berliner Rundfunk – Oldies
Berlin, Germany / Oldies
Berry FM
France / Oldies
Classic Rock | Best of Rock.FM
Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Oldies, Rock
BFBS Rewind
London, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, 70s, 80s
Radio Biberon
Italy / Oldies
Bide&Musique
Bussy, France / Pop, Oldies
Big B21
Nijmegen, Netherlands / Oldies, Hits, Pop
BigR - The Halloween Channel
Bothell, USA / Oldies, Pop
black-rose-of-love
Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Blue Dragon Radio
Bad Buchau, Germany / Gothic, Rock, Oldies, Pop
Blue Nightradio
Moers, Germany / Oldies, Rock, Pop, Hits
Boomer 104.1 1490
Omaha NE, USA / Hits, Pop, Oldies
British Invasion Radio
Estero FL, USA / Oldies
Radio Bruno Classic
Bologna, Italy / Hits, Pop, Oldies
Buenos Amigos Radio
Barcelona, Spain / Oldies, Urban, Ballads
BWR Webwelle Nord
Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox
BygoneRadio
Everett WA, USA / Oldies
Countdown2.Christmas Radio
Canada / Oldies, Hits
CALM RADIO - Post-War Hits
Markham, Canada / Oldies
Can-And-More
Fuerteventura, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Casablanca Radio
Stuttgart, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Cas Olomoucko
Olomouc, Czech Republic / Oldies
Catedral FM SP
São Paulo, Brazil / Oldies
Centrale Milano
Milan, Italy / Oldies
Central FM
Pulheim, Germany / Pop, Oldies
Radio Charivari 2 - Rosenheims Oldiesender
Rosenheim, Germany / Oldies
Sommer-Hits
Munich, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
CHARMFM
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Oldies, Pop, Hits
Chatsaloonradio
Potsdam, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Cherry Hill Radio
Columbia, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Hits, Rock
CHR Conquest Hospital Radio
Hastings, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits
Christmas FM Classics
Dublin, Ireland / Oldies, Hits, Jazz
Christmaslovers
Isernhagen, Germany / Oldies, Ballads
Christmas Songs Radio
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Pop, Swing, Oldies, Easy Listening
Cidade Itajuba
Itajubá, Brazil / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
City Web Rádio
São Paulo, Brazil / Oldies, Hits, Ballads
Clásicos de Costa Rica
San Jose, Costa Rica / Rock, Oldies, 80s, Pop
Classe Especial
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Oldies, Ballads
Classic 101
Mesa AZ, USA / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Classic Hits Forest Gold
Essex, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, 70s, 80s
Classic Rock Records
Almere, Netherlands / Classic Rock, Oldies, Rock
Club-Generation
Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Disco, Pop
Club Retro
Bundaberg, Australia / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Club Trifal - Lounge
Linz, Austria / Oldies, 70s
Club Trifal - Oldies
Linz, Austria / Oldies
cmc-Radio
Niederaula, Germany / Oldies, Country, Rock, Schlager
Radio CMOI
Montreal, Canada / Oldies, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
Coaching Airline Radio
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Coast and County Radio
Scarborough, United Kingdom / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Radio-Cochonneries - Si c'est poche, on l'a
France / Oldies, Traditional

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.