Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Saint Leo University Radio
Tampa, USA / Oldies, Alternative
Radio-Club 45
Niedernhausen, Germany / Oldies, Country, Blues, Pop
SR 3 Oldiewelt
Saarbrücken, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Radio Olbersdorf
Görlitz, Germany / Oldies, Country, Schlager
North Coast's Greatest Hits
Cleveland, USA / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies, 70s
Radio Beach
Belgium / Oldies, Hits, Pop
radio SAW Rock
Magdeburg, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Hits
Radio Annett
Burkhardtsdorf, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Chante France 70's
Paris, France / Oldies
KGUM-FM - The Kat 105.1 FM
Dededo, USA / Oldies
der-gute-laune-sender
Hochheim, Germany / Schlager, Oldies, Pop, Rock
oldies-radio
Wernigerode, Germany / Oldies
WCON - 1450 AM
Cornelia, USA / Oldies
RADIO NOVA/FAUSTEX
Aveiro, Portugal / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Blues
Golden Oldies Station
Turnhout, Belgium / Oldies, 70s
Halloweenradio Oldies
Toronto, Canada / Oldies
historyradio.org
Tromsø, Norway / News-Talk, Oldies
WIBN - 98 Gold 98.1 FM
Earl Park IN, USA / Oldies
1A Schlager Gold
Hof, Germany / Schlager, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
KABI - 1560 AM Today's News
Abilene, USA / Oldies
WKAC 1080
Athens AL, USA / Oldies
Dublin's ABC
Ottawa, Canada / Oldies
Hola FM
Fuerteventura, Spain / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Tranzistor
Croatia / Rock, Oldies, Hits
West Coast Golden Radio
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Oldies, 70s, 80s
the-loft
Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Ballads
musik-world
Erfurt, Germany / Oldies
oldies-50s-60s-70s-80s-90s
Germany / Oldies
Arabella Niederösterreich
St. Pölten, Austria / Pop, Oldies, Hits
WOBM - Beach Radio 1160 AM
Lakewood Township, USA / Oldies
Radio Atlantis Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands / Oldies, Hits, Pop
County Channel Radio
Beaufort SC, USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
1 Oldies
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, 70s, Schlager
christianoldies
Essen, Germany / Christian Music, Oldies
KFMH - Kool 101.9 FM
Belle Fourche SD, USA / Oldies
Radio 700 - Schlager und Oldies
Bütgenbach, Belgium / Oldies, Schlager
WPUB-FM - Kool 102.7
Camden SC, USA / Oldies
Allsound Radio
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, Pop
99FM
Namibia / Pop, Oldies, Rock
Harmony
Ireland / Oldies
Radio L'Olgiata Yesterday
Rome, Italy / Oldies
Hits 60s
Zaragoza, Spain / Hits, Oldies
Radio Humleborg Jazzkanalen
Denmark / Jazz, Oldies
Canberra's 2CA 1053 AM
Canberra, Australia / Oldies, Hits
Nostalgia FM
Malaga, Spain / Rock, Oldies, 80s, Pop
Oldiesparadise
London, United Kingdom / Oldies
Radio Oldtimer
Ahlefeld-Bistensee, Germany / Oldies
Radio Studio Mix
Cagliari, Italy / 80s, 90s, Oldies
Valley FM
Spain / Oldies, 70s
abc-Radio.de
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.