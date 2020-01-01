Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Oldies Radio – 1,711 Stations with Genre Oldies

Arctic Outpost AM1270
Copenhagen, Denmark / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
Radio Harmonie
Klagenfurt, Austria / Pop, Oldies
Chante France Emotion
Paris, France / Oldies
KOOL - 107.9 FM
Grand Junction, USA / Oldies
Kitten D'Amour Radio
Brisbane, Australia / Jazz, Oldies, Pop
Radio-Beatbox
Bernburg, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
BB RADIO - Oldies
Potsdam, Germany / Oldies
Sunradio
Switzerland / Rock, Oldies, 80s, Pop
Those Were The Days Encore
Chicago, USA / News-Talk, Oldies
Radio Fantasy Classix
Augsburg, Germany / Oldies
Charlie FM 97.1
Portland, USA / 80s, Oldies, Pop
Oldiefans - Das Original
Lüneburg, Germany / 70s, Oldies, 80s, 90s
PUMPKIN FM - 1940s 1950s Radio GB
Worcester, United Kingdom / Oldies, Jazz, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
Radio TimiBanat-Populara
Timişoara, Romania / Oldies, Pop
1.FM - Exitos del Ayer
Zug, Switzerland / Oldies, Hits
baden.fm 70er
Germany / Classic Rock, Oldies, 70s, Rock
MAGIC.FM
Schöneiche, Germany / Alternative, Electro, Oldies, Pop
X-PAT RADIO 2
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Allzic Golds Français
Paris, France / Oldies, Chanson
FM1 Gold
St. Gallen, Switzerland / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Lake Keowee Radio Online
USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Clare FM
Ennis, Ireland / Oldies, Pop
RadioGora.Ru Oldies
Moscow, Russia / Oldies
Gamma Radio
Ponsacco, Italy / Oldies
MusicOnly FM
Paris, France / Ambient, Chillout, Oldies, Ballads
NORA Oldie Party
Kiel, Germany / Oldies
Suara Celebes FM Makassar 90.9
Makassar, Indonesia / Oldies
Go Yesteryears | BongOnet
India / Oldies
Classic 21 60's
Brussels, Belgium / Oldies
Flashback Gold
São Paulo, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Augusta
Belgium / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
Oldies Paradise Internet Radio
Toronto, Canada / Oldies, 70s, 80s
oldie-street
Cologne, Germany / Oldies
Gold
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies, 70s
192 radio norderney
Netherlands / Oldies
WHPI - 101.1 JACK FM
Glasford, USA / Oldies
ABF Gold
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
American Graffiti
France / Oldies, Rock'n'Roll
macjingle Classic Hits
Vienna, Austria / 70s, 80s, Oldies, Pop
fmk-radio
Sterzing, Italy / Oldies, Pop
Radio Brasov
Brasov, Romania / Oldies, Hits, Pop
WCBL - The Lake Current 1290 AM
Benton, USA / Oldies
Boss Boss Radio
Los Angeles, USA / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Radio Yé-Yé
Toronto, Canada / Oldies
Web Radio Good Times Do Flavio
Osasco, Brazil / Oldies, Ballads
Hits 70s
Zaragoza, Spain / Oldies, Hits, 70s, Disco
SWR4 Kaiserslautern
Kaiserslautern, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
B100.fm
San Diego, USA / Oldies
Golden Music
Vlaardingen, Netherlands / Oldies
Arabella Oberösterreich
Linz, Austria / Oldies, Pop, Rock

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.