Jazz Radio – 984 Stations with Genre Jazz

Radio Guitar One
USA / Jazz
ABC Jazz
Melbourne, Australia / Jazz
Radio NET
Bulgaria / Jazz, Top 40 & Charts
AbacusFM Barcelona Jazz
London, United Kingdom / Jazz
Radio Caprice - Ethno/World Jazz
Russia / Jazz
Coolradio Jazz
Germany / Jazz
the Music is Black
West Park FL, USA / Jazz, Blues, Funk, R'n'B
KUAR 89.1 FM
Little Rock, USA / News-Talk, Jazz
Groove Wave Top Jazz
Brazil / Jazz, Chillout
011.FM - Smooth Jazz
Mt. Pleasant MI, USA / Instrumental, Jazz, Easy Listening
Smooth Jazz Lounge
Paris, France / Jazz, Easy Listening
RadioArt: Fusion
London, United Kingdom / Jazz
1A Entspannt
Hof, Germany / Chillout, Jazz, Easy Listening
FIP Nantes
Nantes, France / Classical, World, Jazz
KNSQ - JPR Rhythm & News
Mount Shasta, USA / Jazz
CALM RADIO - Jazz Guitar
Markham, Canada / Jazz
WGUC 90.9
Cincinnati, USA / Classical, Jazz
RadioArt: Jazz Trios
London, United Kingdom / Jazz
apollo radio))) - Dresden
Chemnitz, Germany / Classical, Jazz
Crooner Radio Elvis Presley
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
Trombone Jazz Radio
Sherman, USA / Jazz
Soul Radio UK
London, United Kingdom / Jazz, Soul, Funk, Reggae
Cool Music Radio
Bilbao, Spain / Chillout, House, Jazz
Deep Pockets Jazz
Garland, USA / Jazz, Blues, Funk
Crooner Radio Michael Bublé
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
mojo
Hamburg, Germany / Electro, Funk, Jazz
Radio Jazz Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark / Jazz, News-Talk
CALM RADIO - Smooth Jazz
Markham, Canada / Jazz
Qfm
Tenerife, Spain / Bossa Nova, Chillout, Jazz, Soul
Blue Plate Radio
Hamden, USA / Jazz
GotRadio - Jazz So True
USA / Jazz
yorkmaster_jazzmixx
Würzburg, Germany / Jazz
DR P2
Copenhagen, Denmark / Classical, Jazz
Concertzender Jazz
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Jazz
CJRT JAZZ.FM91 Oscar Peterson
Toronto, Canada / Jazz
GotRadio - Jazz So Smooth
USA / Jazz
Raíces Radio
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Jazz, Bossa Nova, Ballads
Crooner Radio Légendes
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
Swingtime
Regensburg, Germany / Jazz, Blues, Swing, R'n'B
Radio Belizemix 1
Los Angeles, USA / Pop, R'n'B, Reggae, Jazz
Back2BackFM
London, United Kingdom / Disco, Jazz, Soul, Funk
JazzAscona Radio
Locarno, Switzerland / Jazz
My Love Of Music - Mostly Jazz and Soul - MYLOM
Suffolk VA, USA / Jazz, Rock, R'n'B
Crooner Radio In Private
Saint-Cloud, France / Pop, Jazz, Soul
Jazzradio Schwarzenstein
Berlin, Germany / Jazz, Electro, Chillout
Jazz Radio - Stax and Motown
Paris, France / Jazz, Soul, Motown
Salsa Radio Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Zouk and Tropical, Jazz, Latin, Salsa
Radio Caprice - Jazz Funk
Russia / Jazz
ganymed
Göttingen, Germany / Jazz
WQXR's American Standards
New York City, USA / Jazz

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.