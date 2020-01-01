Radio Logo
The Soul Network Radio
United Kingdom / Jazz, Soul, R'n'B
A.1.ONE Jazz
France / Jazz
A todo jazz
Madrid, Spain / Jazz, Podcast
Radio Cristal
Epinal, France / Chanson, Classical, Pop, Jazz
El Solar Estereo
Seattle, USA / Jazz, Latin, Salsa
Francophonie Express
Montreal, Canada / Bossa Nova, Chillout, Jazz, Chanson
Hi On Line Radio - Jazz
Breda, Netherlands / Jazz
The Jazz Funk Soul Movement
Atlanta, USA / Jazz, Funk, Soul
KFSR - Fresno´s Music Alternative 90.7 FM
Fresno, USA / Jazz
zores-radio
Constance, Germany / Jazz
Radio Monte Carlo - Music Star Pino Daniele
Milan, Italy / Blues, Jazz, Pop, Latin
Tripping Tree Radio
Pawcatuck, USA / Jazz, World
011.FM - Jazz Collection
Mt. Pleasant MI, USA / Jazz, Easy Listening
101.ru: Jazz
Moscow, Russia / Jazz
104.6 RTL Smooth
Berlin, Germany / Chillout, Jazz, Soul
121 WebRadio - Jazz and Classical
Montpellier, France / Classical, Jazz
1AllMusicRadio
Atiquizaya, El Salvador / Alternative, Jazz, Pop, Rock
242 RADIO
United Kingdom / Jazz, Rock, Pop, Soul
2MCR - 100.3 FM Macarthur Community Radio
Campbelltown, Australia / Jazz, World
2RES - Eastside 89.7 FM
Sydney, Australia / Jazz, Electro, Soul, Funk
2WKT - Highland 107.1 FM
Australia / Classical, Country, Jazz
325 Radio
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Chillout, Classic Rock, Pop, Jazz
409 North rd
USA / Jazz, Soul, R'n'B
440 the sound
Anglès, France / Jazz, World, Soul
45RPM RADIO
Montevideo, Uruguay / Country, Jazz, Rock, Blues
5MBS 99.9 FM
Adelaide, Australia / Classical, World, Jazz, Blues
888 RADIO
Saint Paul, DOM-TOM / Classic Rock, Jazz, Rock, Bossa Nova
96.9 The Oasis
Desert Hot Springs, USA / Jazz
99.5 The Breeze
USA / Jazz, Hits, Bossa Nova
A.1.ONE Jazz FM
France / Jazz
A.1.ONE Smoothly Jazz
France / Jazz
AbacusFM Vintage Jazz
London, United Kingdom / Jazz
Abalone
Nonancourt, France / Chillout, Jazz, Electro, Ambient
ABC Stars Smooth Jazz
Sucy-en-Brie, France / Jazz, Easy Listening
ABF Cult'
Paris, France / Jazz, Classical
acidbarrett
France / Classic Rock, Rock, Jazz, Metal
Actone Jazz!
Newark, USA / Instrumental, Jazz, Easy Listening, Soul
Airborne Jazz
East Haven CT, USA / Jazz
Aires de la Huella
Salta, Argentina / Jazz, Salsa, Bachata
Alhamilla Radio Mar
Huercal de Almeria, Spain / Jazz, Traditional, Rock
All Jazz Radio FR
Marseille, France / Jazz
All That Jazz 24
Port Orange, USA / Jazz
American Songbook - Sinatra and Friends
Hanson, USA / Jazz, Easy Listening
America's Classic Lounge Hits Channel
Joliet, USA / Jazz
Animika Radio
Prague, Czech Republic / Jazz
Anuhea Hawaii's Refreshing Jazz
Hilo HI, USA / Jazz
APS Radio Jazz
Milford, USA / Jazz
Art District Radio
Champigny, France / Jazz, Soul
Radio Azalia
Yerevan, Armenia / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop, Jazz
babaradio
Lagos, Nigeria / Jazz, African, Soul

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.