1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
Indie Radio – 505 Stations with Genre
Indie
Radio Campus Avignon
Avignon, France / Indie, Pop
Campus Crew Passau
Passau, Germany / HipHop, Indie, Alternative, Rap
Radio Campus Lorraine
Nancy, France / Indie, Alternative
Campusradio Mainz
Mainz, Germany / Rock, Indie, Pop
Radio Campus Paris
Paris, France / Alternative, Indie
Radio Caprice - Indie/Twee Pop
Russia / Indie, Pop
Radio Caprice - Misc
Russia / Indie, Pop, Alternative
Catorweb Radio
Milan, Italy / 70s, Indie, Rock
CFRE RADIO
Mississauga, Canada / Pop, Indie
CNX Global Radio
Córdoba, Argentina / Electro, Indie, Techno, Trance
Campus & Cityradio St. Pölten
St. Pölten, Austria / Alternative, News-Talk, Indie
CyberFM Country
USA / Rock, Country, Indie
CyberFM Streetz
USA / Rap, Blues, HipHop, Indie
DaGrahynd Music
Atlanta, USA / Electro, HipHop, Indie, Pop
DASH Indie
Lengerich, Germany / Indie
Dawn
Gouda, Netherlands / Indie, Alternative
delta radio - X-Mas
Kiel, Germany / HipHop, Indie, Rock
DJ Kawon Radio
Garland, USA / News-Talk, HipHop, Indie, R'n'B
DM Pulse
USA / Rock, Indie
Drooble radio
USA / Rock, Indie, Alternative
D&S WEBRADIO
France / Rock, Indie, Pop
D-TWO
Hasselt, Belgium / Indie, Pop, Jazz, Soul
Duggy Stone Radio
United Kingdom / Country, Indie
Eingdoi Radio Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand / Rock, Indie, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Eko des Garrigues
Montpellier, France / Electro, Indie, Alternative
eldoradio*
Dortmund, Germany / Indie, Pop, Rock
Elevations Radio
Cleveland OH, USA / Indie, Pop, R'n'B, Jazz
Ernst.FM
Hanover, Germany / Pop, Indie, Electro
Ersatz Radio
Bolton, United Kingdom / Indie, Pop, Punk, Rock
ESRadioPT
Aveiro, Portugal / Indie, Punk
ESRN Radio
Louisville, USA / HipHop, Urban, Indie, Rock
Estridente Radio
Mexico City, Mexico / Rock, Indie, Pop
Euradionantes
Nantes, France / Pop, Indie
Euro Truck Radio
Walton, United Kingdom / Indie, Pop, Rock
Flux 4 Radio
Bischheim, France / Electro, Pop, Indie
Passport Approved
Berlin, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Electro
Radio Flyweb
Bologna, Italy / Indie, Alternative
Freewheel Radio
Sligo, Ireland / Rock, Indie, Alternative
Freies Radio Freistadt
Freistadt, Austria / Pop, Indie, World, Alternative
Friedrich Frieden
Germany / Alternative, Pop, Indie, Rock
Freies Sender Kombinat
Hamburg, Germany / Alternative, Electro, Indie
GALAXY HOUSE WORLD
Saint-Witz, France / House, Techno, Electro, Indie
Gashouse Radio
Moorestown, USA / Alternative, Indie, Rock
Gerard Radio
Bogotá, Colombia / World, Indie, Pop, Rock
GNetRadio
Guernsey, United Kingdom / Rock, Indie, Pop
Greek Turtle Radio
Greece / Jazz, Indie, Instrumental, Ambient
Gri Balkon
Ankara, Turkey / Indie, Pop, Electro
HaPPyFan-Radio
Delitzsch, Germany / Alternative, Hits, Indie, Rock
HearMe.FM - Fourculture Radio
Birmingham, United Kingdom / Alternative, Indie
Hella Radio
Redding CA, USA / Indie, Alternative, Rock
