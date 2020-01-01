Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Hits Radio – 4,946 Stations with Genre Hits

ECO99FM
Telford, Israel / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Hits
WBAI 99.5fm
New York City, USA / Hits
Sky Radio Hits
Naarden, Netherlands / Oldies, Hits, Pop
80s80s Italo Disco
Hamburg, Germany / Hits, 80s
France Bleu Azur
Nice, France / Pop, Hits, Chanson
Berliner Rundfunk – 100% Deutsch
Berlin, Germany / Pop, Hits
Hit FM Moskau - ХИТ FM
Moscow, Russia / Hits, Pop
LFM
Lausanne, Switzerland / Hits
Globus Guld - Aabenraa 106.7 FM
Aabenraa, Denmark / Hits
ABC Radio National Brisbane
Brisbane, Australia / Hits
ICRT FM.100
Taipei, Taiwan / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Retro Fm
Tallinn, Estonia / Hits
KPCH - The Peach 99.3 FM
Ruston LA, USA / Hits
KKPR-FM - Power 99 Classic Hits 98.9 FM
Kearney NE, USA / Hits
Hitradio antenne 1 Pforzheim
Pforzheim, Germany / Pop, Hits, Rock
Hit Radio
Marrakech, Morocco / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Regenbogen - Baden und die Pfalz
Baden-Baden, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
94.5 Radio Cottbus
Cottbus, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
102 LA
Beverly Hills, USA / Rock, Hits, Pop
KNCI 105.1 FM
Sacramento, USA / Country, Hits
NRJ Estonia
Tallinn, Estonia / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
CINA 1650 AM
Mississauga, Canada / Hits, Classical, Film & Musical
Radio ZET 80
Warsaw, Poland / 80s, Hits, Pop
Globus Guld
Rødding, Denmark / Hits, Pop
AFN Bahrain - The Eagle
Bahrain / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Urban, Pop
3KKZ - GOLD 104.3 FM
Melbourne, Australia / Hits, Oldies
Radio 105 FM
Milan, Italy / Pop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Island FM
Guernsey, United Kingdom / Hits
La Mejor Zacatecas
Zacatecas, Mexico / Hits, Latin, Zouk and Tropical
The Hits 97.4 Auckland
Auckland, New Zealand / Hits
WMXJ - 102.7 FM The Beach
Pompano Beach FL, USA / Hits
Radio Sarajevo
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Hits
538 PARTY
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Electro, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
James FM
Zug, Switzerland / Hits, Pop
Radio Aire 2
Leeds, United Kingdom / Hits, Pop
1A Rocksongs
Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Hits
ANTENNE BAD KREUZNACH 88.3
Bad Kreuznach, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
SLAM 101.1 FM
Bridgetown, Barbados / Hits
RTL – Deutschlands Hit-Radio 93.3 – 97.0
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / Pop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
JUMP Ottawa
Ottawa, Canada / Hits
105 Digital
Aguascalientes, Mexico / Hits, World, Top 40 & Charts
WFUV Public Radio
New York City, USA / Pop, Hits, Alternative
97 FM
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Hits, Pop
NRJ Norge
Oslo, Norway / Hits, Pop, Rock
European Hit Radio
Riga, Latvia / Hits, Pop
Top Radio 97.2 FM
Madrid, Spain / Hits, Pop, Rock
Treffers Radio
Wolmaransstad, South Africa / Hits, Country, 70s, 80s
KOLA 99.9 FM
San Bernardino, USA / Hits
Calypso Radio Malta
Hamrun, Malta / Pop, Oldies, Hits, World
Gold FM
Berlin, Germany / Hits, Oldies