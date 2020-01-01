Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Hits Radio – 4,948 Stations with Genre Hits

NDR 1 Welle Nord - Region Heide
Heide, Germany / Pop, Hits
OpenFM - 500 Party Hits
Warsaw, Poland / Electro, Hits, Pop
Magia 101
Aguascalientes, Mexico / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Monte Carlo - Great Artists
Milan, Italy / Hits
RADIO PSR Sommerhits
Leipzig, Germany / Hits, Pop, Easy Listening, Rock
Radio Paloma - Kultschlager
Berlin, Germany / Schlager, Hits
Radio Livno
Bosnia and Herzegovina / Hits
WTMX - The Mix 101.9 FM
Chicago, USA / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Chemnitz
Chemnitz, Germany / Hits, Pop, Oldies
C-FAX 1070 AM
Victoria, Canada / Hits
Ràdio Flaixbac
Barcelona, Spain / Electro, Hits, Pop
NRJ NO REPEAT
Paris, France / Hits
Radyo ODTÜ
Ankara, Turkey / Hits, Pop
fmazulradio
Arlington, USA / Hits
radio SAW 80er
Magdeburg, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Hits
Cool FM 95.9 Port Harcourt
Port Harcourt, Nigeria / Hits, Urban
3MEL - Nova 100
Melbourne, Australia / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Nostalgie 105.2 FM Belgrad
Belgrade, Serbia / Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies
Хиты России - Russian Hits 96.2 FM
Riga, Latvia / Hits
Hot FM 104.6
Athens, Greece / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Euroherz
Hof, Germany / Hits, Pop
Radio Lehovo 97.1 FM
Florina, Greece / Hits
La Caliente Monterrey
Monterrey, Mexico / Hits, Latin, World, Pop
FFH Leider Geil
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
The Voice of Peace Classic
Israel / Hits, Oldies, Pop
1A 80er Hits
Germany / 80s, Pop, Oldies, Hits
Radio 2 - Radio Dos
San Jose, Costa Rica / Hits, Pop
NDR 1 Radio MV - Region Rostock
Rostock, Germany / Pop, Hits
KZOY - Sunny Radio 93.3 fm
Sioux Falls SD, USA / Hits, 80s
BB RADIO - Nur deutsche Hits
Potsdam, Germany / Hits
RADIO PSR 80er
Leipzig, Germany / 80s, Hits, Electro, Punk
Qmusic Foute Uur
Netherlands / Hits
Hitrádio Osmdesátka
Prague, Czech Republic / Hits
WIMI 99.7 FM
Ironwood MI, USA / Hits
Radio 10 Guilty Pleasures
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Hits, Disco
ENERGY WIEN
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Hits
Sky Radio Feel Good Hits
Naarden, Netherlands / Hits
WTIC-FM - 96.5 TIC FM
Hartford, USA / Hits
Vikerraadio
Tallinn, Estonia / Hits
KCMO-FM - 94.9 FM
Shawnee, USA / Hits
Jovem Pop FM - Top40/Hits
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Hits
Spectrum FM Costa Almería
Mojacar, Spain / Hits, 70s, 80s
Dixie Radio Stockholm
Stockholm, Sweden / Rock, Country, Hits
Radio Love Live
New York City, USA / Hits, Ballads
ANTENNE VORARLBERG Oldies but Goldies
Schwarzach, Austria / Hits, Oldies
SLAM! - HOUSUH IN DE PAUZUH
Hilversum, Netherlands / Hits, House, Electro
Rock FM 2
Preston, United Kingdom / Hits, Pop
ANTENNE KOBLENZ 98.0
Coblenz, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
RTL - Die besten Hits aller Zeiten
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / Hits, Pop, Rock
WYBZ - Y-107.3 FM
Crooksville OH, USA / Hits