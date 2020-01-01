Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Hits Radio – 4,948 Stations with Genre Hits

KRTR-FM - KRATER 96.3 FM
Kailua, USA / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Rádio Gaia
Brazil / Hits, News-Talk, Pop
P4 Lyden av Norge
Oslo, Norway / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Russkaya Reklama.
New York City, USA / Electro, Pop, Hits
SLAM!
Hilversum, Netherlands / Pop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
hit buddha
Adelaide, Australia / Chillout, Hits
Veronica Top 1000 Allertijden
Naarden, Netherlands / Hits
Radio Kärnten
Klagenfurt, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager, Hits
Radio Hannover 100,0
Hanover, Germany / Hits, Pop
Classic FM
Vejle, Denmark / Hits
Radio 7
Ulm, Germany / Pop, Hits
UFM 100.3 FM
Toa Payoh New Town, Singapore / Hits, Rock, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Radio Niederösterreich
St. Pölten, Austria / Oldies, Schlager, Hits
Radio Vest
Recklinghausen, Germany / Pop, Hits
Kiss 92FM
Singapore, Singapore / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
The Dinosaur 95.3 - 103.9 FM
USA / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
KFXZ - Z 105.9 FM
Opelousas LA, USA / Hits
HR Radio Sljeme
Zagreb, Croatia / Hits, Traditional
Radio Uva 90.5 FM
Aguascalientes, Mexico / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
Kosmos Radio 94.1 FM
Windhoek, Namibia / Hits
Fly 104
Thessaloniki, Greece / Hits, Pop
538 HITZONE
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
NDR 1 Welle Nord - Region Flensburg
Flensburg, Germany / Pop, Hits
WNVR - Polskie Radio Chicago 1030 AM & 1300 AM
Vernon, USA / Hits
Qmusic Non-Stop
Netherlands / Hits
Jacaranda FM 94.2
Johannesburg, South Africa / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
The Sweet Sixties
Independence, USA / Hits, Pop, Rock'n'Roll
Hotmixradio HITS
Paris, France / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Radio 7 - Ravensburg
Ravensburg, Germany / Pop, Hits
Antenne Kärnten
Klagenfurt, Austria / Pop, Hits, Rock
WDEF-FM - Sunny 92.3 FM
Chattanooga TN, USA / Hits
Clyde 2
Glasgow, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Metro FM Istanbul
Istanbul, Turkey / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Laganini FM
Zagreb, Croatia / Hits
Radio Sauerland
Meschede, Germany / Pop, Hits, Rock
Life Radio Oberösterreich
Linz, Austria / Hits, Pop, Rock
DR P4 Nordjylland
Denmark / Pop, Hits
Gold FM
Växjö, Sweden / Oldies, Hits
Radio Wuppertal 107,4
Wuppertal, Germany / Pop, Hits
Metro 95.1 FM
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Electro, Hits, News-Talk, Pop
Europa FM România
Bucarest, Romania / Hits
NDR 1 Radio MV - Region Greifswald
Greifswald, Germany / Pop, Hits
1Faith FM - Christian Hits
Bothell WA, USA / Hits, Christian Music
Joy Radio NL
Sneek, Netherlands / Hits, Pop, 90s
Radio Siegen
Siegen, Germany / Pop, Hits
Mallorca Sunshine Radio 106.1 FM
Palma de Mallorca, Spain / Top 40 & Charts, Chillout, Hits
Wave 94.7 FM
Hamilton, USA / Hits, Jazz
R.SH auf Sylt
Sylt, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Antenne Salzburg
Salzburg, Austria / Pop, Hits, Rock
ANTENNE BAYERN - Workout Hits
Ismaning, Germany / Hits, Pop