Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

247 The Sound
Elkton, USA / Oldies, HipHop, R'n'B, 70s
2CBD
Australia / HipHop, Pop
2Fli Radio
Charlotte, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
538 ZOMER
Amsterdam, Netherlands / HipHop
Radio67 - Hip Hop & Black Music
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Rap, R'n'B
680 the heat
Washington, USA / HipHop, Pop, Rap, Gospel
76Radio Underground Music
Oceanside (California), USA / News-Talk, HipHop, 90s, Rap
88.1 The Truth: A Global Experience
USA / News-Talk, R'n'B, HipHop, Gospel
92.5 Houston Live
Baytown, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
96FM The Beat
Los Angeles, USA / HipHop, Podcast, R'n'B
97.9 Da Plugg Radio
Greensboro, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
999FM
United Kingdom / Techno, HipHop, House, Funk
99 Jams WJMI
USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Top 40 & Charts
ABC French Rap
Marseille, France / HipHop, Rap
ABC Rap
Marseille, France / HipHop, Rap
ABF World
Paris, France / Chillout, HipHop, Reggae, Funk
A-BIG-HitZ-Radio
Jacksonville, USA / HipHop, Urban
A BIG HiTZ Radio
Jacksonville, USA / HipHop, Rap, Urban
ADG Radio
Roanoke VA, USA / HipHop, Indie, R'n'B, Reggae
Agora FM
Montpellier, France / Funk, HipHop, R'n'B, Latin
AHAT
USA / HipHop
AHAT Radio
Las Vegas, USA / HipHop, Rap
Airstrike Radio
Charlotte, USA / HipHop, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
ALEX Offener Kanal Berlin
Berlin, Germany / Pop, HipHop
ALL GOOD.
Munich, Germany / HipHop, Podcast
All Hitz FM
USA / HipHop, R'n'B
All Underground Hip Hop Radio
Houston, USA / HipHop
Alternativa Top Radio
João Pessoa, Brazil / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Electro, Pop
Ambron Radio
Stanley, United Kingdom / Rock, HipHop, Pop
Amy Lee Radio
Auckland, New Zealand / HipHop, Indie, Electro, Rock
AntitheseRadio
Lorgues, France / Electro, Rock, HipHop, Pop
Apocalypse Radio
Birmingham, United Kingdom / Trance, HipHop, House, Reggae
Atlanta Da Pulse
Atlanta, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Audioasyl
Zurich, Switzerland / Electro, HipHop, Minimal, Techno
audiogrooves.net Sublime Beats
São Paulo, Brazil / HipHop
AYWA FM
Khartoum, Sudan / Rap, HipHop, African
BA-GHOST-TWISTER
Kassel, Germany / Oldies, HipHop, Rock, Schlager
Base FM
Auckland, New Zealand / HipHop, R'n'B
Base Radio X
Accra, Ghana / HipHop, Urban, African
Basketball Radio FM
Berlin, Germany / Urban, HipHop, House
Basswise
Bedford, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B
BBR X-STREET
Valbonne, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
BDR MAXXX
Krefeld, Germany / Electro, HipHop, Top 40 & Charts
Beady Beats Boom Box
San Diego, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rock, Soul
Beat Basement
USA / HipHop, R'n'B
BeatFlex Utrecht
Utrecht, Netherlands / HipHop, R'n'B, Electro, Top 40 & Charts
Beats 4 You Mainstream
Göttingen, Germany / Electro, HipHop, House, Rap
Beats and Charts
Potsdam, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Beatz 1
Milan, Italy / HipHop, Instrumental
BeCuriousRadio
Montpellier, France / HipHop

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.