Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

berlinerflo
Germany / Pop, Rock, Classical, HipHop
bigeusiradio
Mendig, Germany / HipHop
black-blood-radio
Germany / HipHop
black-flevour
Singen, Germany / HipHop
blackbit
Germany / HipHop
bloodfm
Germany / HipHop, Pop
brainstation
Germany / HipHop
bravo
Germany / HipHop
brothers-of-radio
Germany / HipHop
Bungee FM
Germany / Rap, HipHop
bunkerfunk
Germany / HipHop
camillo929
Nuremberg, Germany / HipHop
Caprice247
Berlin, Germany / Electro, HipHop, House
chaoscraftradio
Rheinbrohl, Germany / HipHop
charon
Germany / Hits, Rock, HipHop, Pop
chjlex
Basel, Switzerland / HipHop
claimfm
Germany / HipHop
consoul
Cologne, Germany / HipHop
Crazy Black-Radio
Germany / HipHop
crazyforyoufm
Germany / HipHop
dacorner
Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
dannisince2013
Germany / HipHop
dead-radio
Gießen, Germany / Electro, Chillout, HipHop, Rap
dead_or_allive
Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Der Rapsender
Neuried (Baden), Germany / HipHop, Rap
Deutschrap-Deluxe
Germany / HipHop, Rap
deutschraprocks
Bielefeld, Germany / HipHop
devfm
Germany / HipHop
direktfm
Germany / HipHop
djeskiflow
Hainburg, Germany / HipHop
djsantiago
Günzburg, Germany / HipHop
djsharkz
Germany / HipHop
dogland-radio-ost
Germany / HipHop
DoubleBass.FM
Erfurt, Germany / Electro, HipHop, Pop, House
deutschrap1radio
Berlin, Germany / HipHop
ende
Constance, Germany / HipHop, Rap
ender-rexist
Zurich, Switzerland / HipHop, Chillout
epicradiode
Berlin, Germany / Rap, HipHop
fdbeatz
Germany / HipHop
feelingfm
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / HipHop
finesthiphopradio
Germany / HipHop
flamefm-rap
Vienna, Austria / HipHop
flex69
Germany / HipHop, R'n'B
freigeist
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / HipHop
freyfm
Berlin, Germany / HipHop
futurerap
Germany / HipHop
gamerarmyfm
Germany / HipHop
generation-hiphop
Bielefeld, Germany / HipHop
GERMANDREAMRADIO
Germany / HipHop, Rap
get-psyched-mix
Germany / HipHop, Hits

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.