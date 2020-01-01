Radio Logo
Classical Radio – 750 Stations with Genre Classical

KBYU-FM - Classical 89
Provo UT, USA / Classical
RadioClassica
Milan, Italy / Classical
CALM RADIO - Viola da Gamba
Markham, Canada / Classical
Classix Radio
Zurich, Switzerland / Classical
AbacusFM Beethoven
London, United Kingdom / Classical
RadioArt: Classical Relaxation
London, United Kingdom / Classical
CPR - Colorado Public Radio Classical
Pueblo, USA / Classical
Rondó
Reykjavík, Iceland / Jazz, Classical
CALM RADIO - Boccherini
Markham, Canada / Classical
CALM RADIO - Late Baroque
Markham, Canada / Classical
Aah Radio - Classical - Handel
Durham, United Kingdom / Classical
WSHU-FM - 91.1 FM
Fairfield, USA / Classical
CALM RADIO - Symphony
Markham, Canada / Classical
AdagioRadio
Majadahonda, Spain / Ambient, Classical, Classical
Aah Radio - Classical - Beethoven
Durham, United Kingdom / Classical
CALM RADIO - Georg Philipp Telemann
Market Weighton, Canada / Classical
Radio Orpheus
Moscow, Russia / Classical
Made in Classic
France / Classical
CALM RADIO - 20th Century Composers
Markham, Canada / Classical
2MBS - Fine Music 102.5 FM
Sydney, Australia / Classical
CALM RADIO - Pyotr Tchaikovsky
Markham, Canada / Classical
Soundtrax
Dallas, USA / Classical, Film & Musical
RadioArt: Chamber Works
London, United Kingdom / Classical
101.ru: Pop Classical
Moscow, Russia / Classical
CALM RADIO - Felix Mendelssohn
Markham, Canada / Classical
WFIU - Public Radio 103.7 FM
Bloomington IN, USA / Classical
Operavore
New York City, USA / Classical
ABC Symphony
Marseille, France / Classical
WSQC-FM - WSKG 91.7 FM
Oneonta NY, USA / Classical, News-Talk
IPB2 - Igreja Presbiteriana do Brasil
Sorriso, Brazil / Christian Music, Classical
Radio Obozrevatel Classical music
Ukraine / Classical
#Musik Klassik
Aachen, Germany / Classical
RadioArt: F. Schubert
London, United Kingdom / Classical
Radio Caprice - Organ Music
Russia / Classical
KKUA 90.7 FM - Hawaii Public Radio HPR-1
Wailuku, USA / Classical
WLTR - South Carolina Public Radio News and Talk
Columbia SC, USA / Classical
RadioArt: G. Handel
London, United Kingdom / Classical
jazzloft
Freising, Germany / Classical, Jazz, Chillout
Radio Caprice - Symphony
Russia / Classical
AbacusFM Classical
London, United Kingdom / Classical
France Musique - La Contemporaine
Paris, France / Classical
CALM RADIO - Early Baroque
Markham, Canada / Classical
Polskie Radio Katowice
Warrnambool, Poland / Classical, News-Talk
WBEK
Chicago, USA / News-Talk, Classical, Jazz, Blues
Classic Composers Radio
Toronto, Canada / Classical
RCO Live Webradio
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Classical, Instrumental
neoFM
Berlin, Germany / Classical, Ambient, Chillout
Visual neoclassical Omdaru radio
Perm, Russia / Chillout, Classical
WKSU-HD3
Kent, USA / Classical

Classical Music - from Choir-Stalls to Concert Halls

Classical music has enchanted listeners for many hundreds of years and to this day has a significant music following. Its highpoint was in the 18th century in Vienna when famous composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven und Joseph Haydn accomplished masterful symphonies, piano concertos and orchestral works. However, the classical repertoire encompasses much more than that. Moving Italian operas from Verdi and Puccini played with the hearts of classical lovers.

Where did it all come from?

Believe it or not, music from the medieval Era (500-1400), including religious gregorian music , is the early ancestor of classical music as it is known it today. The early church controlled this music style by introducing particular rules regarding melody and rhythm. Ancient FM captures the simple, ordered and pleasant sound of this formation period.

Moving swiftly on we reach the baroque era (1600-1760), witnessing the development of several musical genres, which inspired composers for centuries to come. This period saw the birth of the orchestra, opera, the concerto, sonata and more! Weird (some more than others) and wonderful instruments were developed and used, including the hurdy-gurdy, harpsichord, bass violin and baroque guitar. The intricate sound of a whole host of composers, including Arcangelo Corelli , Claudio Monteverdi , Henry Purcell , Jean-Philippe Rameau , François Couperin , Alessandro Scarlatti , Alessandro Scarlatti , and Domenico Scarlatti , (the list goes on!), played a larger role in public and private life as music was not only played within church circles but also featured at dinner parties or at wealthy households where the style Tafelmusik, meaning table music, grew in popularity - Georg Philipp Telemann is most associated with this style. Music for the individual was becoming music for the masses. Get a real feel for it all with RadioTunes - Baroque Period .

Who are the most famous composers from this time period?

The main culprits behind the outburst mentioned above are household names Johann Sebastian Bach , Georg Frideric Handel and Antonio Vivaldi . These artists spearheaded the shift from the baroque era to the classical era (1730-1820), pushing the established boundries with new hamonies and complex melodic lines. Classical composers Joseph Haydn , largely responsible for developing the string quartet into its current form, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart who developed and popularised the piano concerto, in particular were, and continue to be highly regarded due to their popular style typically based around symmetry and their use of the sonata form compositional structure, influencing Western art music for years to come.

Which classical stations can we recommend?

From preludes to the postmodern, sonatas to symphonies, classical radio stations Linn Classical , WQXR 105.9 FM and Classic FM can take over from here to give life to the written history and eras above and to celebrate this genre in all its variations, recognising and giving thanks to those who helped make it what it is to this day.