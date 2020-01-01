Radio Logo
Classical Radio – 750 Stations with Genre Classical

rbbKultur
Berlin, Germany / Classical
Classic FM - Opera
Netherlands / Classical
RNE Radio Clásica
Madrid, Spain / Classical, Jazz, Traditional, Latin
Classical South Florida
Fort Lauderdale, USA / Classical
WRTI 91.3 FM HD1 Classical
Ocean City, USA / Classical
Angel Radio
Havant, United Kingdom / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Classical
GotRadio - Guitar Genius
USA / Ambient, Classical
Classic Praha
Prague, Czech Republic / Classical
Concertzender Oude Muziek
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Classical
WFYI-FM 90.1 FM
Indianapolis IN, USA / Classical
CALM RADIO - Chamber Music
Markham, Canada / Classical
France Musique - Classique Easy
Paris, France / Classical
WCLV 104.9 FM
Cleveland, USA / Classical
Klasszik Radio 92.1
Budapest, Hungary / Classical
Radio Marconi 2 - Musica Classica
Milan, Italy / Classical
WGMS - Classical WETA 89.1 FM
Hagerstown, USA / Classical
KHNE-FM - Nebraska Public Radio 89.1 FM
Hastings, USA / Classical
Jazz Radio - Jazz & Classique
Paris, France / Jazz, Classical
CALM RADIO - Antonio Vivaldi
Markkleeberg, Canada / Classical
RMF Classic
Krakow, Poland / Classical
Radio Chopin
Marseille, France / Classical
WSQX-FM - WSQX-FM 91.5 FM
Binghamton NY, USA / Classical, News-Talk
Radio Klassisk
Copenhagen, Denmark / Classical
CALM RADIO - George Frideric Handel
Markham, Canada / Classical
WDR 3
Düsseldorf, Germany / Classical
NRK Klassisk
Oslo, Norway / Classical
CALM RADIO - Schumann
Markham, Canada / Classical
Musiq3
Brussels, Belgium / Classical, Jazz
CALM RADIO - Lute
Markham, Canada / Classical
Radio Accordéon Sans Pub
Toulouse, France / Traditional, Classical
Aah Radio - Classical - Harp
Durham, United Kingdom / Classical
WOTJ - Family Christian Radio 90.7 FM
Morehead City NC, USA / Classical, Christian Music
NPO Radio 4 - Concerten
Hilversum, Netherlands / Classical
KOSC 90.3 FM
San Francisco, USA / Classical
CALM RADIO - Opera
Markham, Canada / Classical
Happyday New Age Radio COOOOL Channel
South Korea / Classical, Easy Listening
Rás 1
Reykjavík, Iceland / Classical
WKAR Classical
East Lansing, USA / Classical
WFCR 88.5 - New England Public Radio
Amherst, USA / Classical
CALM RADIO - Movieola
Markham, Canada / Classical, Film & Musical
Klassik Radio - Filmklassiker
Hamburg, Germany / Classical, Film & Musical
Concertzender Klassieke Muziek
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Classical
KUAT-FM 90.5 - Classical KUAT
Tucson, USA / Classical
Aah Radio - Classical - Baroque
Durham, United Kingdom / Classical
CALM RADIO - Adagios
Markham, Canada / Classical
RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH
Vienna, Austria / Christian Music, Classical, German Folklore
WNIU - Northern Public Radio 90.5 FM
Rockford, USA / Classical
90.7 Wmfe
Orlando, USA / Classical
Klassik Radio - Chor
Hamburg, Germany / Classical
Klassik Radio - Klassik am Morgen
Hamburg, Germany / Classical

Classical Music - from Choir-Stalls to Concert Halls

Classical music has enchanted listeners for many hundreds of years and to this day has a significant music following. Its highpoint was in the 18th century in Vienna when famous composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven und Joseph Haydn accomplished masterful symphonies, piano concertos and orchestral works. However, the classical repertoire encompasses much more than that. Moving Italian operas from Verdi and Puccini played with the hearts of classical lovers.

Where did it all come from?

Believe it or not, music from the medieval Era (500-1400), including religious gregorian music , is the early ancestor of classical music as it is known it today. The early church controlled this music style by introducing particular rules regarding melody and rhythm. Ancient FM captures the simple, ordered and pleasant sound of this formation period.

Moving swiftly on we reach the baroque era (1600-1760), witnessing the development of several musical genres, which inspired composers for centuries to come. This period saw the birth of the orchestra, opera, the concerto, sonata and more! Weird (some more than others) and wonderful instruments were developed and used, including the hurdy-gurdy, harpsichord, bass violin and baroque guitar. The intricate sound of a whole host of composers, including Arcangelo Corelli , Claudio Monteverdi , Henry Purcell , Jean-Philippe Rameau , François Couperin , Alessandro Scarlatti , Alessandro Scarlatti , and Domenico Scarlatti , (the list goes on!), played a larger role in public and private life as music was not only played within church circles but also featured at dinner parties or at wealthy households where the style Tafelmusik, meaning table music, grew in popularity - Georg Philipp Telemann is most associated with this style. Music for the individual was becoming music for the masses. Get a real feel for it all with RadioTunes - Baroque Period .

Who are the most famous composers from this time period?

The main culprits behind the outburst mentioned above are household names Johann Sebastian Bach , Georg Frideric Handel and Antonio Vivaldi . These artists spearheaded the shift from the baroque era to the classical era (1730-1820), pushing the established boundries with new hamonies and complex melodic lines. Classical composers Joseph Haydn , largely responsible for developing the string quartet into its current form, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart who developed and popularised the piano concerto, in particular were, and continue to be highly regarded due to their popular style typically based around symmetry and their use of the sonata form compositional structure, influencing Western art music for years to come.

Which classical stations can we recommend?

From preludes to the postmodern, sonatas to symphonies, classical radio stations Linn Classical , WQXR 105.9 FM and Classic FM can take over from here to give life to the written history and eras above and to celebrate this genre in all its variations, recognising and giving thanks to those who helped make it what it is to this day.