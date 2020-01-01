Radio Logo
Classic Rock Radio – 671 Stations with Genre Classic Rock

EKR - Retro Rock
Maidstone, United Kingdom / Classic Rock
EKR - Easy Rock Paradise
Maidstone, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
ENERGY Classic Rock
Germany / Classic Rock
Espíritu Rock
Pereira, Colombia / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock
Estación Rocanrol
Madrid, Spain / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
Eternal Webradio
Marseille, France / Classic Rock, Country, Rock
RADIO FAUSTEX 3
Aveiro, Portugal / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Pop
flyTunes
Gadsden AL, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Hits
Fort Dodge Radio
Fort Dodge IA, USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s
Radio Free CLE
Cleveland, USA / Classic Rock, Alternative
FreeRockRadio
Virginia Beach VA, USA / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Alternative, Rock
Radio Fugue
Roanne, France / Classic Rock
Further Rock Radio
Seattle, USA / Classic Rock
Geek Public Radio
Alexandria, USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, Metal
gfm.fm Classic Rock
Hong Kong, China / Classic Rock
goFM.ro
Sibiu, Romania / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop, Ballads
Gold 90.5 FM
Caldecott Hill, Singapore / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop
radio Gong 96.3 - Kulthits
Munich, Germany / Oldies, Classic Rock, 70s, 80s
OLDIES - M80 Rádio
United Kingdom / Classic Rock
Feel Good Rock
USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Rock by Rock Radio
Warsaw, Poland / Classic Rock, Alternative, Rock
Hits 50s
Zaragoza, Spain / Classic Rock, Oldies
Radio Home of Rock
Munich, Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Metal, Rock
Hospitalet - 80s Éxitos
Spain / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
Houndstooth Radio
Los Angeles, USA / Alternative, Classic Rock, Indie, Rock
The Plateau - iRadioPhilly
Huntingdon, USA / Classic Rock
ISKC Webradio
Netherlands / Classic Rock, Rock
Rádio Itapiranga 990 AM
Itapiranga, Brazil / Classic Rock, Hits, News-Talk
Jofox Radio
Netherlands / 70s, Blues, Classic Rock
JP Radio
Acton, Canada / Classic Rock
JP Radio Classic Rock
Acton, Canada / Classic Rock
Estación K2
Necochea, Argentina / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
K 96.3
Kelowna, Canada / Classic Rock
KARS-FM - Rock 102.9 FM
Laramie WY, USA / Classic Rock
KBBN-FM 95.3 FM
Broken Bow NE, USA / Classic Rock
KBDZ - Classic Rock 93.1
Perryville MO, USA / Classic Rock
KBOT - Wave 104.1 FM
Detroit Lakes MN, USA / Classic Rock
KBZU - The Mountain 96.3 FM
Albuquerque NM, USA / Classic Rock, Country, Oldies
KCDX - 103.1 Rock & Roll
Fife, USA / Classic Rock
KCMQ - 96.7 FM
Columbia MO, USA / Classic Rock
KCRT-FM - The Mountain 92.5 FM
Trinidad, USA / Classic Rock
KDBN - 95 Rock 101.1 FM
Parachute, USA / Classic Rock
KDDB - Z-Rock 103.9 FM
Eyota MN, USA / Classic Rock
KEXXX.Rocks
Kiev, Ukraine / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
KEZZ - Easy 94.1
Phippsburg, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
KFEG - The Eagle 104.7 FM
Klamath Falls, USA / Classic Rock
KFlash Radio
Devils Lake, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies
KFXJ - The Fox 104.5 FM
Augusta, USA / Classic Rock
KFXS - Classic Rock The Fox 100.3 FM
Rapid City SD, USA / Classic Rock, Hits
KGBB - Bob 103.9 FM
Edwards CA, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Rock, Rock'n'Roll

Classic Rock

Classic rock denotes a music style of rock that came into being in the time period between 1965 and 1975. The term itself was first coined in 1981 by the then newly established radio station WYSP. This station exclusively played various styles of rock music that were popular at that time.

The Beatles are considered the first group to have played classic rock. At that time they began to gradually move away from using the simple song structures and harmonies that characterised the music of their early years, as they increasingly developed a rockier sound. However, classic rock only first became famous thanks to the wild guitar sounds produced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Animals and The Rolling Stones. The latter is attributed with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", widely considered the first, best and one true classic rock hit of all time. In general, classic rock hits are referred to as “the best” and “most original” songs in rock music.

Given that classic rock is regarded as a traditional radio format, classic rock stations can naturally be found on radio.net, playing rock classics around the clock.