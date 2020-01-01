Radio Logo
Classic Rock Radio – 672 Stations with Genre Classic Rock

WRKH - 96.1 The Rocket
Mobile, USA / Classic Rock
Radio Oro Marbella
Marbella, Spain / Classic Rock, Pop, Oldies
CJOT Boom 99.7 FM
Ottawa, Canada / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
PureRock.US - America's Pure Rock
USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Metal, Alternative
Radio Rocco
Cincinnati, USA / Classic Rock, 70s
KMYK - 93.5 Rocks the Lake 93.5 FM
Osage Beach MO, USA / Classic Rock
Classic Rock Legends Radio
USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
The Fabulous 80's
USA / Classic Rock, 80s, Pop
WKEU 88.9 FM
Griffin GA, USA / Classic Rock, Ballads
CHLG LG 104.3 FM
Vancouver, Canada / Classic Rock
baden.fm 70er
Germany / Classic Rock, Oldies, 70s, Rock
Miled Music Classic Rock
Mexico / Classic Rock
CKJM 106.1 FM
Cheticamp, Canada / Country, Classic Rock
KFSE - The Fuse 106.9 FM
Kasilof AK, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
telecaster
Würzburg, Germany / Classic Rock, Metal, Rock
WONE-FM - Akron's Home of Rock and Roll 97.5 FM
Akrin OH, USA / Classic Rock
Righteous Rock Radio
Knoxville, USA / Christian Music, Classic Rock, Indie, Rock
OpenFM - Top 20 Rock
Warsaw, Poland / Rock, Classic Rock
ccradio
Baden, Germany / Classic Rock
Atlantis FM UK
London, United Kingdom / Classic Rock
KLPX 96.1 FM
Tucson, USA / Classic Rock
WPZX - Rock 107 105.9 FM
Wilkes-Barre PA, USA / Classic Rock
ABF Gold
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Clarus Radio
Knoxville, USA / Classic Rock, Country, Pop, Alternative
NRJ CLASSIC ROCK
Paris, France / Classic Rock
Charivari Classic Rock
Würzburg, Germany / Classic Rock
24-7 Niche Radio - Legends
Scottsdale, USA / Classic Rock
CALM RADIO - Classic Rock
Markham, Canada / Classic Rock
Antenne Niedersachsen Rock
Hanover, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
Classic 21 70's
Brussels, Belgium / Classic Rock
WPMD
Norwalk, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
KKCD - CD 105.9 FM
Omaha, USA / Classic Rock
radio SAW Rock
Magdeburg, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Hits
New Clear Radio
Lucerne, Switzerland / Pop, Classic Rock, Rock, Indie
WFKC-LP - ClassX Radio 105.5 FM
Walton, USA / Classic Rock
Radio Floyd
France / Classic Rock, Rock
KTZU - The Zoo 94.9 FM
USA / Classic Rock
Radio Piacenza Sound
Italy / Classic Rock, Hits, Disco, Pop
ANTENNE THÜRINGEN - Classic Rock
Weimar, Germany / Classic Rock
WONC - Pure Rock 89.1 FM
Naperville, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
Radio Perfecto
Paris, France / Classic Rock
Triple M
Port Macquarie, Australia / Classic Rock
West Coast Golden Radio
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Oldies, 70s, 80s
KSID-FM - The Blast 98.7 FM
Sidney NE, USA / Classic Rock
KXFM 99.1 FM
Santa Maria, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Rock
WCVS-FM - The Boss 96.7 FM
Springfield, USA / Classic Rock, Hits
WQTL - The Path 106.1 FM
Tallahassee FL, USA / Classic Rock
Classic Rock Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia / Classic Rock
OpenFM - Polski Rock Classic
Warsaw, Poland / Classic Rock
Solid Gold Radio
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s

Classic Rock

Classic rock denotes a music style of rock that came into being in the time period between 1965 and 1975. The term itself was first coined in 1981 by the then newly established radio station WYSP. This station exclusively played various styles of rock music that were popular at that time.

The Beatles are considered the first group to have played classic rock. At that time they began to gradually move away from using the simple song structures and harmonies that characterised the music of their early years, as they increasingly developed a rockier sound. However, classic rock only first became famous thanks to the wild guitar sounds produced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Animals and The Rolling Stones. The latter is attributed with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", widely considered the first, best and one true classic rock hit of all time. In general, classic rock hits are referred to as “the best” and “most original” songs in rock music.

Given that classic rock is regarded as a traditional radio format, classic rock stations can naturally be found on radio.net, playing rock classics around the clock.